National Trust sets new goal to create 250,000 hectares of nature-rich landscapes

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Solar panels on Gibson Mill, a Grade II property in West Yorkshire | Credit: National Trust,
Image:

Solar panels on Gibson Mill, a Grade II property in West Yorkshire | Credit: National Trust,

Organisation marks 130th birthday by unveiling 10-year strategy that promises to 'ramp up our work to restore nature, both on our own land and beyond our boundaries'

The National Trust has vowed to channel the campaigning zeal of its founders, as it unveiled an ambitious new 10-year strategy that promises to rapidly accelerate the creation of nature-rich habitats across...

Seven climate policy topics to track in 2025

Google, Microsoft, others invest $300m in crushed rocks as CO2 removal solution

