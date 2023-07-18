Nature 2030: New campaign calls for end to 'vague' green election promises

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Coalition of 80 charities launches five-point plan designed to deliver on UK's goal to reverse nature loss by 2030

A coalition of 80 charities, including the National Trust, The Wildlife Trusts, the RSPB, and the Woodland Trust, will today launch the Nature 2030 campaign unveiling a five-point plan to restore nature before the end of the decade.

The campaign calls on all political parties to back its green proposals ahead of the next election, arguing that the policies represent a credible plan for delivering on the government's binding targets to reverse nature loss by 2030 and deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

Proposed policies include doubling the nature-friendly farming budget to £6bn, enshrining a nature recovery obligation in law that would require polluting businesses to deliver environmental improvement plans and funding, and the creation of a Public Nature Estate to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature.

The five point plan also proposes the creation of a National Nature Service and the establishment of a human right to clean air and water and access to nature.

The group is calling on members of the public to sign an open letter that is being sent to all the main political parties, urging them to embrace more radical nature policies as part of their manifestos.

The government has set a target to reverse nature loss by 2030, introduced wide-ranging farming susidy reform to incentivise farmers to embrace more sustainable practices, and signed up to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Pact, which sets a target of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by the end of the decade.

However, Ministers have faced repeated criticism from campaigners and MPs who have argued that the government has failed to deliver policies to ensure its environmental targets are met. Meanwhile, numerous indicators that assess the state of nature in the UK continue to deteriorate.

The campaign launch also comes alongside new research revealing very low public satisfaction with government spending and performance on the environment, with just one-in-10 Brits believing the government is performing well in key environmental areas and more than half claiming government is not doing or spending enough on green issues.

Moreover, Nature 2030 claims that all five of its headline policies proposed by nature experts are backed by between 68 and 83 per cent of those polled.

Richard Benwell, CEO of environment and wildlife coalition Wildlife and Countryside Link, which is leading the campaign, said that given the environment is poised to be a major election battleground next year "vague promises" to restore nature will not suffice.

"Like rivals in an Attenborough film, politicians will be vying to be seen to be greener," he said. "Our research shows that people are deeply unhappy with the lack of progress for nature, and that the majority of us want to see the investment and regulation needed to restore our natural world.

"We're inviting everyone to sign our open letter to party leaders, so that when the politicians next lock horns, it will be clear to everyone who is really willing to take action for nature."

Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, added that the UK remains one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and that without major changes there is no prospect of halting further decline by 2030. 

"Poll after poll shows that the public want a better future for our rivers and wildlife, for the changing climate, and for our next generation," she said. "And the recent People's Plan for Nature, published by the first UK-wide citizens' assembly on the topic, made clear that nature must be at the heart of all decision-making - not treated as an add-on.

"Political parties have a simple choice ahead of them, commit to action to support nature or face complicity in its collapse."

The launch comes after a January assessment by the Office for Environmental Protection concluded that the current pace and scale of action will not deliver on the government's pledge to reverse nature loss by 2030.

Around 15 per cent of UK wildlife species - including a quarter of mammals - are believed to be at risk of extinction, 70 species of bird are on the red list of conservation concern, and sewage discharged for 2.4 million hours across England, Scotland and Wales in 2022.

Green MP Caroline Lucas warned that the natural world is in a "state of emergency" and politicians urgently needed to deliver specific policies that can enhance nature protection.

"Warm words alone won't reverse nature's rapid decline - it's time for action," she said. "That means major public investment in nature-friendly farming, delivering on ambitious targets to restore habitats, and committing to make clean air a human right for all."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Green funerals could cut carbon emissions by 400,000 tonnes a year

Annika Ramsköld: 'We need varied skills and backgrounds to create varied leadership'

Most read
01

'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

18 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
03

'World first': Dale Vince touts plan for Ecojet electric airline

17 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

Is net zero maximalism blinding us to the death of business as usual?

18 July 2023 • 7 min read
05

Nature 2030: New campaign calls for end to 'vague' green election promises

18 July 2023 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Business Secretary formally signs UK up to CCTPP in Auckland | Credit: Kemi Badenoch, Twitter
Policy

'Independent trading nation': UK joins Pacific trading bloc, as post-Brexit fisheries reform gets underway

Ministers flex post-Brexit muscles as they ink trade deal with Pacific nations and embark on programme to reform fisheries management, but concerns over 'Green Brexit' delivery persist

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Study: Failure to support sustainable farming undermines UK's food security and net zero goals

IPPR calls for comprehensive industrial strategy and increased farm funding to bolster UK food security and help hit net zero targets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 July 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

CBI: The UK faces 'ticking clock' to grasp £57bn green growth opportunity

Britain's biggest business group urges all political parties 'press the accelerator' on net zero or risk falling behind the US, EU, and China

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 July 2023 • 9 min read