Nature 2030: New campaign calls for end to 'vague' green election promises

A coalition of 80 charities, including the National Trust, The Wildlife Trusts, the RSPB, and the Woodland Trust, will today launch the Nature 2030 campaign unveiling a five-point plan to restore nature before the end of the decade.

The campaign calls on all political parties to back its green proposals ahead of the next election, arguing that the policies represent a credible plan for delivering on the government's binding targets to reverse nature loss by 2030 and deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

Proposed policies include doubling the nature-friendly farming budget to £6bn, enshrining a nature recovery obligation in law that would require polluting businesses to deliver environmental improvement plans and funding, and the creation of a Public Nature Estate to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature.

The five point plan also proposes the creation of a National Nature Service and the establishment of a human right to clean air and water and access to nature.

The group is calling on members of the public to sign an open letter that is being sent to all the main political parties, urging them to embrace more radical nature policies as part of their manifestos.

The government has set a target to reverse nature loss by 2030, introduced wide-ranging farming susidy reform to incentivise farmers to embrace more sustainable practices, and signed up to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Pact, which sets a target of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by the end of the decade.

However, Ministers have faced repeated criticism from campaigners and MPs who have argued that the government has failed to deliver policies to ensure its environmental targets are met. Meanwhile, numerous indicators that assess the state of nature in the UK continue to deteriorate.

The campaign launch also comes alongside new research revealing very low public satisfaction with government spending and performance on the environment, with just one-in-10 Brits believing the government is performing well in key environmental areas and more than half claiming government is not doing or spending enough on green issues.

Moreover, Nature 2030 claims that all five of its headline policies proposed by nature experts are backed by between 68 and 83 per cent of those polled.

Richard Benwell, CEO of environment and wildlife coalition Wildlife and Countryside Link, which is leading the campaign, said that given the environment is poised to be a major election battleground next year "vague promises" to restore nature will not suffice.

"Like rivals in an Attenborough film, politicians will be vying to be seen to be greener," he said. "Our research shows that people are deeply unhappy with the lack of progress for nature, and that the majority of us want to see the investment and regulation needed to restore our natural world.

"We're inviting everyone to sign our open letter to party leaders, so that when the politicians next lock horns, it will be clear to everyone who is really willing to take action for nature."

Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, added that the UK remains one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and that without major changes there is no prospect of halting further decline by 2030.

"Poll after poll shows that the public want a better future for our rivers and wildlife, for the changing climate, and for our next generation," she said. "And the recent People's Plan for Nature, published by the first UK-wide citizens' assembly on the topic, made clear that nature must be at the heart of all decision-making - not treated as an add-on.

"Political parties have a simple choice ahead of them, commit to action to support nature or face complicity in its collapse."

The launch comes after a January assessment by the Office for Environmental Protection concluded that the current pace and scale of action will not deliver on the government's pledge to reverse nature loss by 2030.

Around 15 per cent of UK wildlife species - including a quarter of mammals - are believed to be at risk of extinction, 70 species of bird are on the red list of conservation concern, and sewage discharged for 2.4 million hours across England, Scotland and Wales in 2022.

Green MP Caroline Lucas warned that the natural world is in a "state of emergency" and politicians urgently needed to deliver specific policies that can enhance nature protection.

"Warm words alone won't reverse nature's rapid decline - it's time for action," she said. "That means major public investment in nature-friendly farming, delivering on ambitious targets to restore habitats, and committing to make clean air a human right for all."

