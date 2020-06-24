National Infrastructure Commission
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
NIC chief: New Cabinet must offer more than 'vague promises' for green infrastructure
Sir John Armitt calls for government to commit to spending 1.2 per cent of GDP every year on future-proofing UK infrastructure
Climate-proofing the UK's infrastructure must be a government priority
National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Armitt writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the critical importance of meeting SDG9
NIC chief Phil Graham: 'Highly renewable electricity system should be Plan A for UK'
National Infrastructure Commission chief executive Phil Graham's speech at the Clean Energy Infrastructure Summit
And the car of the year is... electric
Kia e-Niro has become first electric vehicle to win What Car? Magazine's annual Car of the Year award
The Climate Change Act at 10: The infrastructure revolution is just picking up steam
Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission Sir John Armitt reflects on 10 years of the Climate Change Act
Renewables and EVs must be infrastructure priority, Sir John Armitt warns
Chair of National Infrastructure Commission says Budget measures "welcome" but UK needs cross-sector low-carbon strategy to secure future prosperity
Five things you might have missed from yesterday's Budget
You'd have been forgiven for missing the green detail of yesterday's Budget speech - but buried in the Red Book was some measures sustainability executives should be abreast of
Crumbling coastlines: 520,000 coastal homes and business at risk of seaside flooding
With sea levels rising, Committee on Climate Change urges major overhaul of government's management of coastal flooding and erosion
50 per cent renewables is an admirable goal, but significant challenges remain
AECOM's Richard Lowe welcomes the National Infrastructure Commission's vote of confidence in renewables, but warns considerable medium term technical challenges still need to be overcome
National Infrastructure Assessment: Green proposals at a glance
NIC calls for a sweeping overhaul of UK infrastructure to prepare the country for the impacts of climate change
Ditch plans for a 'fleet' of new nuclear stations, NIC tells government
UK should green light just one more nuclear power station before 2025, says National Infrastructure Commission - but some experts warn ditching nuclear plans risks UK climate targets
Sir John Armitt appointed chair of the National Infrastructure Commission
Infrastructure chief says influential commission will remain committed to tackling thekey challenges of "congestion, capacity and carbon"
Clean up UK infrastructure to secure future growth, government warned
National Infrastructure Commission raises alarm bells over the 'three C's' - Carbon, Capacity and Congestion - which it says threatens UK's future competitiveness
Green infrastructure investment set to plummet 95 per cent by 2020
New analysis of government data shows clean energy will fall off a cliff edge unless more support for low-carbon projects is forthcoming