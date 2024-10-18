Chancellor launches British Infrastructure Taskforce, as calls grow for green policy push

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Chancellor launches British Infrastructure Taskforce, as calls grow for green policy push

Rachel Reeves to bring together financiers and infrastructure experts to tackle barriers to faster infrastructure development

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today host the first meeting of the government's new British Infrastructure Taskforce, bringing together senior executives from leading financial firms and infrastructure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: Tax on frequent flyers could raise €9.1bn a year

Inside Unilever's R&D efforts to reduce plastics use

Most read
01

National Wealth Fund, Barclays, and Lloyds pledge £1bn for social housing retrofit projects

17 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Bluetooth for energy': Octopus alliance aims to simplify integration of millions of clean tech devices

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

Aviva backs nature restoration firm Nattergal in £40m seed funding round

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

Review urges UK to act quickly to grasp net zero transition finance opportunity

17 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

UK and Scottish governments ink agreement to boost clean energy investment

17 October 2024 • 5 min read

More on Infrastructure

Chancellor launches British Infrastructure Taskforce, as calls grow for green policy push
Infrastructure

Chancellor launches British Infrastructure Taskforce, as calls grow for green policy push

Rachel Reeves to bring together financiers and infrastructure experts to tackle barriers to faster infrastructure development

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 October 2024 • 5 min read
Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays
Infrastructure

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

Chief Secretary to the Treasury launches National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority to help fast track low carbon infrastructure projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Statera Energy submits plans for UK's first utility scale green hydrogen project
Infrastructure

Statera Energy submits plans for UK's first utility scale green hydrogen project

Site in Scotland could host Europe's largest green hydrogen production plant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 October 2024 • 3 min read