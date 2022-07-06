The government has presented further details of its plan for scaling up direct air capture, CCUS, and BECCS technologies in the coming decade
The government has this week unveiled further details of its vision for greenhouse gas removal technologies over the next decade and beyond, as it sets its sights on delivering enough UK capacity to permanently...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial