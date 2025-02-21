'Big prize on offer': Government urged to boost electricity network investment to deliver clean grid

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Electricity network funding must increase at the same pace as demand, which is predicted to double by 2050, National Infrastructure Commission tells government

A step change in investment in Great Britain's local electricity networks will be crucial if the Labour government is to both achieve its ambitious growth targets and cut consumer energy costs in the long...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Global Briefing: Japan unveils NDC targeting 60 per cent emissions cut by 2035

Contracts for Difference: Government proposes 'bold new reforms' to flagship clean power scheme

More on Infrastructure

'Big prize on offer': Government urged to boost electricity network investment to deliver clean grid
Infrastructure

'Big prize on offer': Government urged to boost electricity network investment to deliver clean grid

Electricity network funding must increase at the same pace as demand, which is predicted to double by 2050, National Infrastructure Commission tells government

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 February 2025 • 7 min read
Government accused of overlooking industrial electrification in favour of 'risky bet' on CCUS
Infrastructure

Government accused of overlooking industrial electrification in favour of 'risky bet' on CCUS

Proven industrial electrification projects are being overlooked and underfunded compared to riskier options such as carbon capture and storage, claims Green Alliance

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 February 2025 • 4 min read
CDP: Global cities need $86bn investment to deliver climate-related infrastructure projects
Infrastructure

CDP: Global cities need $86bn investment to deliver climate-related infrastructure projects

New data from CDP highlights the urgent need for increased climate finance to support the roll out of low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure projects

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2025 • 4 min read