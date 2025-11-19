New Energy Resilience Strategy aims to protect assets from climate impacts and cyber threats

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Strengthened resilience measures follow NESO investigation into substation fire that caused widespread disruption at Heathrow Airport

The government has today announced plans for a new Energy Resilience Strategy that aims to safeguard the UK's energy infrastructure and better protect consumers and businesses from disruption from climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: 'All-electric' homes put less pressure on electricity grid than feared

Scotland delays green heat bill for second time, citing lack of UK-wide 'clarity'

More on Risk

Environment Agency: Water efficiency must become national priority
Risk

Environment Agency: Water efficiency must become national priority

New report examining country's water usage warns 'significant and sustained' effort is needed from both water companies and consumers to meet legally binding targets

Amber Rolt
clock 19 November 2025 • 3 min read
CDP: Companies have saved $54bn through low carbon initiatives
Risk

CDP: Companies have saved $54bn through low carbon initiatives

Firms with transition plans are nearly twice as likely as their peers to identify short-term opportunities for driving growth and realising cost savings, corporate disclosure platform claims

Amber Rolt
clock 11 November 2025 • 3 min read
Study: 'Inconsistent' corporate transition plans could undermine progress to net zero
Risk

Study: 'Inconsistent' corporate transition plans could undermine progress to net zero

Less than half of businesses have targets in place that meet scientific standards, according to the latest EY Global Climate Action Barometer

Amber Rolt
clock 10 November 2025 • 4 min read