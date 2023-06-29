National Drought Group

Water crisis: Ministers step up drought planning, as fears grow over future of Thames Water

Management

Water crisis: Ministers step up drought planning, as fears grow over future of Thames Water

National Drought Group meets to discuss how to ensure security of water supplies following sustained dry period

clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
Government, regulators, and water firms urged to act now to avoid summer drought

Climate change

Government, regulators, and water firms urged to act now to avoid summer drought

National Drought Group has called for greater collaboration and forward planning to ensure country does not run dry this summer

clock 25 May 2023 • 4 min read
Water firms' sewage fines to be ringfenced for environmental protection, government confirms

Policy

Water firms' sewage fines to be ringfenced for environmental protection, government confirms

But measure slammed by opposition politicians as 'a pathetic and insulting attempt to save face' amid growing outcry over sewage discharge into waterways

clock 30 November 2022 • 4 min read
How climate change is adding £407 to annual food shopping bills

Climate change

How climate change is adding £407 to annual food shopping bills

New ECIU report details how climate impacts and soaring energy costs are a major contributor to food price inflation - and explores how farming subsidy reforms could help tackle the crisis

clock 21 October 2022 • 5 min read
England could face drought beyond spring 2023 as dry autumn looms

Climate change

England could face drought beyond spring 2023 as dry autumn looms

Projections from the National Drought Group (NDG) and the Environment Agency (EA) warn a dry autumn could leave much of the country in drought next year, as climate impacts continue to bite

clock 17 October 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read