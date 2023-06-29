National Drought Group meets to discuss how to ensure security of water supplies following sustained dry period
National Drought Group has called for greater collaboration and forward planning to ensure country does not run dry this summer
But measure slammed by opposition politicians as 'a pathetic and insulting attempt to save face' amid growing outcry over sewage discharge into waterways
New ECIU report details how climate impacts and soaring energy costs are a major contributor to food price inflation - and explores how farming subsidy reforms could help tackle the crisis
Projections from the National Drought Group (NDG) and the Environment Agency (EA) warn a dry autumn could leave much of the country in drought next year, as climate impacts continue to bite