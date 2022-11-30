Water firms' sewage fines to be ringfenced for environmental protection, government confirms

The government has announced it will directly invest money raised from fines imposed on water companies for polluting rivers into projects that improve the environment and water quality.

In an announcement this morning, the government confirmed funds raised from sewage pollution fines would be no longer go to the Treasury, but would be diverted to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) so they could be invested directly into nature protection schemes.

Last year, water companies were handed record fines by water regulator Ofwat and the Environment Agency (EA), as public outrage over the scale of pollution in waterways has grown.

Raw sewage discharges into English and Welsh waterways have more than doubled since 2016, after the Environment Agency's sewage monitoring budgets were slashed by tens of millions of pounds by then Environment Secretary Liz Truss.

Announcing the decision to use money raised through fines to fund new nature protection projects, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "These fines hold rule-breaking companies to account and mean record investment in our waterways. It comes on top of our requirement for water companies to invest in the natural environment - raising the largest ever environmental infrastructure investment of £56bn over 25 years."

But the new policy was slammed as a woefully inadequate response to a major crisis by the Liberal Democrats, who argued it would do nothing to disincentivise water companies from dumping sewage into rivers and waterways in the first place. "This is a pathetic and insulting attempt to save face about the sewage crisis," said party spokesperson Tim Farron. "The fines aren't working. Every day these polluting firms poison our rivers whilst they rake in multi-billion pound profits. The whole thing stinks."

In 2021, MPs voted against an amendment to the Environment Bill which would have placed a legal duty on water companies to not pump waste into rivers, with the government warning the proposal would lead to a significant increase in water bills.

Water Minister Rebecca Pow insisted the latest government policy move was part of a package of solutions the government was taking to tackle the "unacceptable" volume of sewage being discharged into waters.

"Water company fines reached a record level last year, and moving forward these plans will significantly increase funding that will be used to recover, protect and enhance our natural environment," she said. "This is on top of the £56 billion investment we're requiring water companies to invest in improving our water infrastructure, as well as holding them to account through tough new targets."

The measure was also welcomed by Philip Dunne MP, chair of the Environment Audit Committee, who had campaigned on the issue alongside other MPs in the Conservative Environment Network. "I'm delighted that the government has responded so swiftly to this suggestion that the polluter should pay to fix the problem," he said. "We must take a tough approach on firms that pollute our rivers, damaging habitats and stopping people from enjoying these precious natural assets. It's right that any money raised from fines is used to help restore local rivers and waterways for nature and recreational activities."

The news comes in the same week as two separate legal actions were launched against the government's water pollution policies. The Marine Conservation Society announced it was joining a legal challenge that alleges the government's sewage discharge strategy is too weak, while WWF and ClientEarth lodged a formal complaint with the Office for Environmental Protection over the failure to impose more sanctions on farmers that breach nitrogen pollution rules.

The announcement comes a day after the government warned water companies to start planning now to avoid "potentially significant water supply and environmental impacts" next summer, noting that England and Wales was only just emerging from a months-long drought prompted by last summer's heatwaves.

In an announcement yesterday, the Environment Agency confirmed it had moved the West Midlands is moving from 'drought' status to 'recovery', and Greater Manchester, Merseyside, and Cheshire from 'prolonged dry weather' to 'normal', after reservoir and river levels in the regions finally improved after months at low levels.

But the Agency noted that a number of reservoirs remain "well below" levels expected at this time of year, including the Colliford Reservoir in Cornwall, Roadford Reservoir in Devon, and Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire.

John Leyland, executive director of the Environment Agency and chair of the National Drought Group, said early and precautionary planning needed to start immediately in order to manage the risks of a potentially worse drought next year.

"Building on the work of the Environment Agency, water companies and NDG members this year - from implementing drought plan measures such as temporary use bans and drought permits to helping customers use less water - we must keep up our preparations for the worst-case scenario," he said.

"Over winter we expect water companies to fix and reduce leaks, identify new sources of water and work with farmers, growers and other sectors to protect our precious water resources should drought remain next year."