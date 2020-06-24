Michael Gove
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
A transformative Environment Bill edges closer
As all eyes were on the announcement of a new Prime Minister, the government yesterday beefed up its Environment Bill plans - Greener UK's Ruth Chambers explains why it marks an important, but incomplete, step forward
From food waste bins to biodiversity 'net gain', Defra firms up Environment Bill plans
Government's late flurry of report publications continues, as Defra releases a tranche of consultation responses firming up its plans for imminent Environment Bill
Michael Gove: Government action on climate change has not been good enough
The next Prime Minister's 'single greatest responsibility' will be addressing the climate and environment emergency, Environment Secretary warns
Green groups urge leadership candidates to prioritise climate emergency, but are they listening?
Alliance of 43 civil society groups call on Conservative and Liberal Democrat leadership candidates to explain how they intend to tackle escalating environmental threats
'It's always later than you think'
Michael Gove's speech on the environmental crisis - in full
Can the UK transition to sustainable farming within a decade?
Independent RSA Commission warns current farming system has exacerbated deforestation, soil degradation, and pollution - but change is possible
Michael Gove: 'Nature is in retreat' and 'time is running out'
In what could be his last speech as Environment Secretary, Gove will warn there is a political, economic, and moral imperative to tackle the environmental crisis
Johnson promises to 'advance' UK green agenda as Hunt warns of 'tough' net zero choices ahead
Prime Ministerial candidates seek to rally support for their green agendas from influential group of Conservative MPs
'From field to fork': Government launches first food system review in nearly 75 years
Co-founder of Leon appointed to lead major review of how food system can respond to escalating climate and health crises
Gove confirms plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds ban will go ahead
Long-expected move will see plastic drinks straws, stirrers, and cotton buds outlawed in England from April 2020
Michael Gove: Food waste is a product of our profligacy
Industry giants sign up to food waste pledge as governments mulls mandatory reporting rules
A Govian Knot
Michael Gove mounted a strong defence of the government's not quite state of climate emergency - but the contradictions at the heart of the Conservative's climate policy remain
UK parliament becomes first in the world to pass motion declaring a 'climate emergency'
BREAKING: Labour motion passed by the Commons, but government stops short of approving formal climate emergency
Government to meet with businesses to discuss Green Brexit plans, as Labour steps up call for 'climate emergency'
Commons motion calls for net zero before 2050 goal, new targets for clean tech deployment, and circular economy plan
Alarm bells: Government resists calls for climate emergency ahead of latest protests
Activists to stage a protest in Parliament Square as Labour prepares to table motion declaring a 'climate emergency' and hopes grow for net zero target
'Significant regression': MPs blast government's post-Brexit environmental protection plans
Draft Environment Bill sets out worse environmental and climate change safeguards for UK than current EU policy, EFRA committee warns
'We've got the message': Government appeals to protestors as Extinction Rebellion continues
Protestors stage sit-in on Vauxhall Bridge and reports suggest Heathrow could be targeted, as Michael Gove insists the government understands action to slash emissions 'needs to be taken'
More than two-thirds of Defra staff moved to Brexit-related roles
Staff redeployed as ex-government adviser says Brexit is bad for environment
Climate strikes: Are schoolchildren finally opening politicians' ears to the case for climate action?
A survey shows more than half of the British public support today's school strikes for climate action, while leading government figures have now also given the protests their blessing
It's official: Tony Juniper appointed Natural England chair
Respected environmental campaigner to take up role at independent advisory body, as questions over budget cuts and post-Brexit position continue
Statutory duties and 'good working models': Green Brexit governance takes shape, but big questions remain
Greg Clark sketches out latest green governance thinking, but questions remain over what the UK's environmental policy framework will look like next month
Michael Gove hails Year of Green Action ambassadors, urges businesses to get involved
TV presenters, bloggers, influencers, and endurance swimmers named as new champions for year-long drive to raise environmental awareness
Greg Clark insists UK can lead world in EVs as he defends clean growth ambition
Business Secretary expresses 'frustration' at Honda's decision to close Swindon car plant, as Corbyn touts Labour plans for 'large-scale' green investment