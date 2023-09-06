'Very little has changed': Has the 'de facto' onshore wind farm ban really been lifted?

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
Wind turbines
Image:

Wind turbines

The government insists its latest planning changes will help 'provide a cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy system for the UK' - but the onshore wind industry begs to differ

Over the past few days the government has secured a series of broadly positive headlines trumpeting its 'lifting' of the 'de facto ban' on new onshore wind farms. Ministers insisted they had listened to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Chancellor cuts ribbon on 180-car EV charging mega-hub

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

Most read
01

'Passing on the savings': Octopus Energy quadruples export rates for solar customers

06 September 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Very little has changed': Has the 'de facto' onshore wind farm ban really been lifted?

06 September 2023 • 9 min read
03

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

07 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

'Quality isn't binary': BeZero Carbon publishes claims methodology for carbon credit buyers

06 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

Government warned lack of green industrial strategy risks wiping £224bn off UK economy

07 September 2023 • 6 min read

More on Wind

Credit: Principle Power
Wind

'Extremely disappointing': Few, if any, offshore wind bids expected in latest clean power contracts auction

Fifth round of the government's Contracts for Difference scheme looks set to have attracted minimal interest from offshore wind developers, as industry continues to wrestle with soaring inflation

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 September 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Wind

Government confirms moves to ease planning restrictions for new onshore wind farms

Proposed changes aim to 'increase our energy security and develop a cleaner, greener economy', but industry warns they will have negligible impact on renewable energy pipeline

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 September 2023 • 8 min read
Reports: Government to lift onshore wind 'ban', but developers fear key barriers could remain in place
Wind

Reports: Government to lift onshore wind 'ban', but developers fear key barriers could remain in place

Number 10 is reportedly in talks with rebel backbenchers over amendment that would end 'de facto ban' on new onshore wind farms in England

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2023 • 7 min read