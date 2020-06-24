metals
'It is a very exciting industry to be in': Lord Barker on UK politics, Russia and net zero aluminium
Conservative peer and former Climate Change Minister is now on a mission to decarbonise the global aluminium sector at Russian giant EN+
University of Birmingham awarded €4.7m for rare earth metals recycling plant
Pilot facility designed to recycle rare earth metal magnets from hard disk drives, household appliances, electric vehicles, and wind turbines
We have 'a key role to play' in low carbon transition: Coal and metals miner BHP unveils $400m climate investment plan
BHP Group also pledges to set emissions reduction goals for its own activities and the use of the fossil fuel products it sells
Should good things come in sustainable packages?
Sustainability of packaging increasingly impacting purchasing decisions amid growing social media scrutiny of brands, survey suggests
Circular car? Dutch team unveil recyclable, bio-based electric vehicle
Dutch engineers and oil giant Total unveil lightweight, two-seater electric car made without any plastic or metal which they claim is 100 per cent recyclable
Video: Inside Nespresso's pod recycling project
VIDEO: The single-use coffee capsule industry is booming, but has faced criticism from environmental campaigners - has Nespresso found an answer?
Pantastic: Tefal and Renewi partnership recycles 31,000kg of old pots and pans
Recycling partnership recovers 31,000kg of steel, aluminium, and plastic for use in new products in the Netherlands
Rusal fires up green credentials with low carbon aluminium brand
Russian aluminium giant launches low-carbon brand ALLOW, which it claims will produce aluminium with a carbon footprint less than a third of the industry average