Top companies commit to slashing emissions in breakthrough for mining and metals industry

Solar panels at Anglo American’s Los Bronces mine in Chile. Anglo American have committed to slashing their scope 3 emissions in addition to the commitments laid out in the open letter | Credit:Anglo American
Solar panels at Anglo American’s Los Bronces mine in Chile. Anglo American have committed to slashing their scope 3 emissions in addition to the commitments laid out in the open letter | Credit:Anglo American

In an open letter, the CEOs of 28 leading mining and metals companies agree to achieve net zero for their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050 at the latest

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) yesterday announced that its 28 members have signed an open letter committing to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2050 at the latest.

While some of the 28 companies, such as Anglo American, Rio Tinto, and BHP have already set more ambitious decarbonisation targets that include slashing Scope 3 indirect emissions, the ICMM said in the letter that all signatories are committed to delivering net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions from their operations and energy use by mid-century at the latest. The companies are now set to incorporate this joint ambition into their internal climate targets by 2023.

At the heart of the new commitment, is the ambition to slash direct emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner, but the letter also outlines plans to set targets for Scope 3 value chain emissions "if not by the end of 2023, as soon as possible" and advance partnerships "that enable credible target setting and emission reductions across value chains".

ICMM members are also committed to annually reporting progress of their decarbonisation efforts, the group said.

"As the suppliers of the minerals and metals that are critical to decarbonisation and sustainable development, we have a particular responsibility to minimise the impact of our operations on the environment," said Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of ICMM. "ICMM members' collective commitment to net zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2050 is a pivotal moment in our history."

ICMM members have and will continue to set meaningful short and/or medium-term targets to build clear pathways to achieving this goal, while also accelerating action on addressing scope 3 emissions and enhancing disclosure. We encourage other mining and metals companies, suppliers and customers to join us in decarbonising commodity value chains so that we collectively accelerate climate action in our wider industry."

The new commitments have been incorporated into the ICMM's existing Climate Change Position Statement and build on related sustainability initiatives, such as its Innovation for Cleaner Safer Vehicles programme, which aims to roll out zero emission mining vehicles across ICMM member's operations.

Bea Tridimas

