Smelting ahead: Rio Tinto launches START sustainability label for low carbon aluminium

Label will provide Rio Tinto's customers with information on the carbon footprint, water use, recycled content, energy sources, and community investment associated with its aluminium

A new sustainability label for the aluminium industry was launched yesterday by mining giant Rio Tinto, which aims to set a standard for transparency and traceability across the energy-intensive sector.

Named START, the label was created to help Rio Tinto's customers meet consumer demand for transparency on where and how the products they buy are made, the Anglo-Australian firm said.

Rio Tinto's customers will receive a digital sustainability label - described as similar to a nutrition label on food and drink packaging - transmitted using secure blockchain technology. It will provide information about the site the aluminium was produced, according to Rio Tinto, covering 10 key criteria: carbon footprint, water use, recycled content, energy sources, community investment, safety performance, diversity in leadership, business integrity, regulatory compliance, and transparency.

"START is a significant step forward for the aluminium industry as the first offering of this kind, setting a new standard on transparency, traceability and responsible production from mine to market," said Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios, adding that the new label is now available for aluminium purchased from Rio Tinto's managed operations globally.

Aluminium is a key component for electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean energy technologies, yet production of the metal is major contributor to global emissions. Identified by the UN as one of seven key 'hard to abate' sectors that urgently need to develop new clean technologies and processes, the International Aluminium Institute calculates that the industry is responsible for roughly two per cent of global greenhouse emissions, largely due to the hugely energy- and carbon-intensive smelting process.

However, work is underway to slash emissions across the sector with a number of leading suppliers harnessing renewable power to produce green aluminium.

Rio Tinto's announcement comes in the same week as auto giant BMW Group revealed it has signed a deal to source the world's first shipments of aluminium to be produced using solar power.