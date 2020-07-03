Government attaches climate conditions to Celsa Steel emergency loan

However, government declines to provide further details on precise nature of climate and net zero targets attached to firm's rescue support

The government has agreed to provide an emergency loan to Celsa Steel with a string of unspecified climate change and net zero target conditions attached, as Ministers bid to help the struggling metals firm weather the economic downturn spurred by the coronavirus crisis.

The deal marks the inaugural loan made under the Treasury's Project Birch initiative, a rescue programme geared at bailing out "strategically important" companies that have exhausted all other options.

The government would not disclose the size of the loan nor the specifics of its environmental conditions to BusinessGreen, however media reports have suggested it is worth in the region of £30m.

In a written ministerial statement published on Thursday, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said "commercial confidentiality" prohibited him from providing further details about the bailout. But he insisted Spanish-owned Celsa had met the conditions for bespoke government support due to its role as a key supplier to the construction industry.

Sharma also assured parliamentarians that "the government has agreed terms that will protect taxpayers' money and ensure that the financial burden is shared with the company's shareholders and lenders".

The bailout will help secure more than 1,000 jobs at the company, according to the government, including some 800 positions at the company's sites in South Wales.

A series of commitments have also been secured from Celsa as part of the loan deal "to protect jobs, climate change and net zero targets, improved corporate governance, such as restraints on executive pay and bonuses, and tax obligations", the government said.

It would therefore appear to be the first UK government support package to come with green conditions attached, following months of appeals from green groups for climate-conditional bailouts to help steer high-carbon industries towards a greener, net zero future.

Few further details have been forthcoming about the green commitments secured from Celsa, however, and the lack of transparency on the financial detail and conditions of the taxpayer-funded loan has caused consternation among some observers, who have noted that larger loans are likely to follow over the coming weeks.

The steel industry is poised to be a major beneficiary for Project Birch. Tata Steel is in advanced negotiations for a £500m loan from the government and British Steel, which was sold in March to China's Jingye Group, is also seeking government support.

The news comes as Russian energy and aluminium Company EN+ called on the EU to eliminate tariffs on imports of low carbon aluminium in order to wean Europe off pollution-heavy raw aluminium as it rebuilds its economy to meet climate and net zero goals in the wake of the pandemic.

EN+ Group executive chairman Lord Barker - a former UK Energy and Climate Change Minister - said earlier this week that the elimination of tariffs would "send a clear signal that the EU means business when it comes to the green transition".

"With the EU needing to invest nearly €500bn a year in its low-carbon transition, there's a huge opportunity for this to be made far more effective by embracing green aluminium," he added.

In an action plan document published earlier this week, EN+ Group - which is the majority owner of aluminium company Rusal - proposed the EU establish a separate custom code for low-carbon raw aluminium. The move could save industry across Europe "tens of millions of euros a year", it said, while helping the industry reduce the carbon content of its products.

Aluminium is a key component to many clean technologies, including renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings and electric vehicles.

"We are launching this vision as the German government takes on the presidency of the EU," Lord Barker said. "Germany are proven climate leaders. They have put Europe's economic recovery as well as an ambitious and sustainable industrial strategy front and centre; this is where green aluminium has a crucial role to play."

Other initiatives backed by EN+ Group's vision document are the development of sustainability labelling on low-carbon primary aluminium, the creation of a global forum for sustainable industrial development, and increased research and development of emission reducing technologies such as inert anodes for aluminium smelters and innovations that could improve scrap metal recovery.

The move came after steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Europe last week called on European policymakers to introduce a Carbon Border Adjustment that would prevent imported, high-carbon steel from undercutting low-carbon alternatives produced in the EU.

In its 'Roadmap for carbon neutral steelmaking' published in late June, the company called on the EU to deliver a favourable policy framework that would allow the European steelmaking industry to decarbonise and boost the competitiveness of low carbon steel.

"Today, the biggest barrier to transitioning to carbon-neutral steel, beyond the necessary technologies reaching commercial maturity, is the absence of the right market conditions," said Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe's flat products division. "The financial costs of realising carbon neutral steelmaking are undeniably huge. However, with a shift in market conditions brought about by having the right policies in place, European steelmakers will be able to unlock the means to reduce emissions from steel globally, while also ensuring the European steel industry remains competitive."

The firm, which intends to reduce emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 from 2018 levels, and to hit net zero by mid-century, revealed that it would be investing in two approaches to reach its sustainability goals.

The first approach, dubbed 'Smart Carbon', involves replacing virgin carbon with 'circular carbon', clean electricity, and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The second will see ArcelorMittal Europe invest in direct reduced iron (DRI) technologies. This would involve shifting operations to run using hydrogen, a fuel that is either produced by renewables or from natural gas paired with carbon capture and storage, it explained.

The company said both routes have the potential to deliver carbon neutral steel by 2050, and that it expects the majority of the technologies outlined in its plans to be ready for commercial-scale use by 2025. By 2030, it added, Smart Carbon technologies will be "partially deployed" across its European facilities.