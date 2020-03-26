Mark Carney
Mark Carney handed COP26 climate finance role
Outgoing Bank of England Governor to advise Prime Minister on greening the global financial system as UK steps up preparation to co-host crucial UN summit
'Pioneering exercise': New Bank of England Governor to oversee climate stress-test
Andrew Bailey will take over at helm of UK's central bank in March, replacing Mark Carney who has been instrumental in pushing for climate risk transparency
COP25: UN Secretary General warns world is 'hurtling' towards 'point of no return' in climate crisis
Antonio Guterres issues stark warning as latest talks in Madrid get underway with news Mark Carney is to take up key climate role
Come clean on climate risk or face mandatory disclosure rules, Carney tells business
Bank of England governor warns firms have two years to improve their reporting on climate risk or regulators will impose rules
Capitalism is part of solution to climate crisis, says Mark Carney
Bank of England governor says firms that ignore crisis 'will go bankrupt without question'
Extinction Rebellion targets financial sector ahead of 'closing ceremony'
Having confirmed they are to bring the latest wave of actions to an end, Christian activists this morning staged a protests at Canary Wharf warning 'business as usual = death'
'Wake-up call': World's leading central banks urge financiers to act on climate
Network for Greening the Financial System sets out key recommendations for world's central banks to address climate risk and spur green investment
Mark Carney tells global banks they cannot ignore climate change dangers
Financial sector warned it risks losses from extreme weather and its stakes in polluting firms
Bank of England to scrutinise insurance firms' climate risk planning
UK insurers will be called upon next month by the Prudential Market Authority to stress test their business against a range of climate and transition risks
Reports: Carney poised to fast track climate stress tests for banking sector
Bank of England Governor tells the FT major change to the way climate risks are assessed could be in place as early as next year
TCFD: 'Encouraging' first steps, but few firms fully disclosing climate risk
Progress report from Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure reveals 'further work needs to be done', as UK regulators launch Climate Financial Risk Forum
'Incoherent': Report calls for green overhaul of Bank of England finance policy
NGO Positive Money argues central bank needs new mandate to drive shift away from high carbon investments - or the UK risks missing its climate targets
Mark Carney warns of potential 'catastrophic' climate impact on financial markets
As new study accuses IEA of underestimating level of disruption from clean power, Bank of England governor again stresses systemic risks presented by climate change
Reports: Mark Carney warns of market failure in fisheries
Bank of England governor warns that world's oceans face extinction unless market failure in their governance is corrected
Survey: Corporates 'not adequately prepared' for new climate disclosure calls
Poll of listed firms finds high proportion are yet to develop plans to bring themselves into line with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure recommendations
Better disclosure, better returns
Aldersgate Group's Alex White argues the Financial Stability Board's climate risk recommendations could inform the UK's mandatory carbon reporting rules
Barclays, Virgin, and Pepsi among big businesses to back FSB climate risk guidelines
More than 100 firms worth $2tr in annual revenues applaud new disclosure guidelines to tackle climate risk in business and finance
Bank of England confirms climate risk review for banking sector planned
Update on the Bank's climate change work reveals review planned to assess whether banking sector is adequately addressing climate-related risks
Deciding the future of corporate climate reporting
CDP's Jane Stevensen argues a turning point in global corporate reporting could be imminent, as Mark Carney's climate disclosure task force mulls its consultation responses
Let's be clear on climate risk - you can start by talking to the task force
ClientEarth's Daniel Wiseman urges investors and businesses to address the one flaw in the new guidance from Mark Carney's climate disclosure task force