GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

Mark Carney is the former governor of the Bank of England

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) - the global initiative backed by financial firms representing trillions of dollars of investments that is led by former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney - has cut its direct ties with a UN-backed climate campaign.

It emerged today that GFANZ, which was established ahead of COP26 last year, has ditched the requirement for its members to sign up for the UN's Race to Zero campaign, which sets out climate-science-based guidelines for members to align with in support of the Paris Agreement.

The coalition of financial firms, which collectively boasts assets under management of around $153tr, had previously made members partner with the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, which sets certain requirements for corporate affiliation.

However, there have been reports of increasing tensions in recent months, with some GFANZ members' having reportedly become concerned over the stringent nature of commitments they would be required to make if affiliated to the Race to Zero campaign.

Race to Zero's members must agree to "phase out development, financing and facilitation of new unabated fossil fuel assets, including coal", in line with science-based scenarios.

That commitment, among others, had reportedly pushed many big banks to consider pulling out of GFANZ altogether, according to reports.

And today, it emerged that GFANZ's website now states that the group will "take note of the advice and guidance of the UN Climate Change High Level Champions and the Race to Zero", but that it is no longer directly affiliated with the campaign.

Speaking to Reuters, a GFANZ spokesperson today confirmed that "member alliances are encouraged, but not required, to partner with the Race to Zero". The spokesperson argued the decision was driven by a need to be more flexible in highly-regulated financial industries across 50 jurisdictions worldwide.

However, the news has prompted significant disquiet over the level of ambition and commitment across the global financial sector to contend with the climate emergency and enable the phase down of finance for fossil fuels.

Jeanne Martin, our head of banking programme at activist group ShareAction, said she was "extremely concerned" by the GFANZ decision to drop the UN Race to Zero's science-based guidelines.

"This comes at a crunch point for the planet - the IEA and UN agencies are calling for an immediate, rapid decline in fossil fuel supply and consumption to have any chance of preventing the worst impacts of climate change," she said. "Financial institutions have a vital role to play in powering our transition to a low carbon world, and we urge the sub-alliances and members to live up to their responsibilities to support the phasing out of fossil fuels in line with a 1.5C aligned pathway.

She added: "It's clearer than ever that voluntary initiatives alone aren't enough to drive the urgent action needed to secure a liveable future. Governments should step up with tougher regulation of financial institutions that continue to fund fossil fuel expansion."