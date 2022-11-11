Stuart Kirk takes role as FT Weekend columnist

Stuart Kirk, the former global head of responsible investing at HSBC who left in ignominy over his infamous 'Miami speech', has been appointed as an investment columnist at the Financial Times.

Returning to the paper after almost a decade, Kirk will take on a weekly FT Weekend column beginning 19 November, which will be aimed at personal investors at savers.

In his first stint at the FT, Kirk served at Lex editor, departing the paper in 2013, seven years after he joined.

He then took on a role as global head of multi-asset and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, before shifting to its buy-side arm DWS in 2017, where he served as global head of research institute. He took on his HSBC role in 2020.

FT editor Roula Khalaf described Kirk as an "outstanding writer" who brings a "wealth of experience and insight from his career in financial services" and is "well placed" to comment on the issues facing the sector.

"I am delighted to welcome him back to the FT," Khalaf said. "He joins a growing personal finance team that is the best around."

"Market instability and the cost-of-living crisis understandably mean that readers value their insight now more than ever."

Kirk said: "I am thrilled to be re-joining the Financial Times as an investment columnist and look forward to sharing more than 25 years of experience with our readers each week.

"Whether it is funding retirement or responses to climate change, growing wealth is essential if we are to solve the myriad challenges facing us today - and there has rarely been a global investment environment so perplexing, to put it mildly."

Kirk sparked headlines earlier this year with a speech that attacked climate disclosure requirements and asked: "Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?"

He also slammed the finance industry's focus on tackling emissions rather than adapting to climate change, compared the climate crisis to the Y2K bug, and bemoaned how throughout his financial career there has always been "some nutjob telling me about the end of the world".

"What bothers me about this one is the amount of work these people make me do," he said.

He also aimed criticism at former Bank of England governor Mark Carney's warnings over escalating climate impacts.

During his presentation Kirk presented a slide quoting Carney's view that "climate change will dwarf cost of living pain". The slide was titled "Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong".

"I completely get that at the end of your central bank career there are still many, many years to fill in," Kirk said. "You have to say something, you have to fly around the world to conferences, you have to out-hyperbole the next guy, but I feel like it is getting a little bit out of hand."

HSBC Asset Management promptly suspended Kirk, arguing that his views did not reflect that of a company that "is committed to driving the transition to a sustainable global economy and has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure its clients' monies are managed for positive long-term environmental and social outcomes".

Kirk subsequently resigned arguing HSBC had made his position untenable and declaring that "there is no place for virtue signalling in finance".

Kirk's original speech drew a stinging response from former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, who said his underplaying of climate impacts was "not only misinformed and misguided - his many fallacies have already been made clear - it is one of the most irresponsible public statements we have heard in years".

A version of this article first appeared at Investment Week.