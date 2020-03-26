Manchester
Starbucks deploys charges and jingles to tackle disposable cup use
Starbucks is experimenting with fresh ways of encouraging its customers to order their coffee in a reusable rather than disposable cup
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
Green buildings, no fracking and net zero CO2: Five key takeaways from Manchester's 2040 vision
New draft of Greater Manchester development strategy puts environment and climate front and centre of 2040 vision
Local councils heading for fracking showdown with government
Greater Manchester tells firms they are not welcome as discontent spreads
Bristol and Manchester unveil fresh plans to tackle 'climate emergency'
Lord Deben says council action to tackle climate risks 'gives me real hope'
WHO: Air pollution 'poisoning millions of children and ruining their lives'
With up to 1.8 billion children's health and development at risk from air pollution, planet must shift away from fossil fuels, UN health body warns
What we talk about when we talk about green cities
Emma Howard Boyd's speech to the Manchester Green Summit - in full
Plastic free and carbon neutral: Manchester maps out bold green vision
Manchester Green Summit delivers a raft of new sustainability commitments, as Mayor Andy Burnham underlines commitment to decarbonisation
Greater Manchester £15m low carbon fund to deliver green building renewables boost
European Regional Development Fund-backed loan fund to aims to accelerate the roll out of emerging clean technologies
Northern Green Powerhouse: Greater Manchester firms join major switch to clean energy
Politicians, businesses, universities, and even Bolton Wanderers FC join first-of-its-kind Big Clean Switch initiative in bid to slash energy bills
Manchester debuts its first electric bus
Mayor Andy Burnham kicks off congestion consultation with launch of the UK's first electric bus to be recharged using a pantograph