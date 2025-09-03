'Determined to lead by example': Manchester City Council targets 44 per cent cut in emissions by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Manchester City Council proposes 62 actions to slash carbon emissions city-wide, after confirming it delivered on its five-year carbon budget for 2020-2025

Manchester City Council will aim to reduce its carbon emissions by 44 per cent between 2025 to 2030 under its latest Climate Change Action Plan, saving almost 43,000 tonnes of carbon and putting the council...

