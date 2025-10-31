Sustainable Ventures cuts ribbon on new climate tech start-up hub in Manchester

Investment firm announces launch of Manchester hub for climate start-ups following success of London co-working space
Sustainable Ventures has opened the doors of its latest climate tech hub in Manchester, where it hopes to offer more than 100 start-ups space and support to scale their solutions. The specialist investment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis