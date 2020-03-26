LSE
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
People over profits: Learning from the rise in climate change lawsuits
Companies are increasingly in the firing line for climate litigation, argues Rebecca Byrnes at LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Insurers disclosing climate risk need to remember their customers
Extending climate risk disclosure to customers could yield benefits for both insurers and, argue LSE's Swenja Surminski and Sam Unsworth
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
What is net zero?
What does 'net-zero' mean and what are the challenges - from technological to moral - to achieving it? Josh Burke at LSE's Grantham Research Institute sets out some of the issues
Investors worth $5tr in assets pledge to back 'just transition' guidelines
Guide to help investors link worker and social considerations with climate and low carbon investment policies formally launches at COP24
Climate watchdog's work threatened by delays and funding cuts, experts warn
New study suggests Committee on Climate Change's ability to scrutinise government progress on carbon cuts is being hampered by limited budgets
Study: Delaying climate action will drive up cost of meeting 1.5C goal
UK academic paper argues cost-benefit analysis remains challenging, but delaying emissions reductions only drives up cost of meeting Paris goals
Polluter pays: How can governments build public support for carbon taxes?
Study co-authored by Lord Stern argues governments should focus on building public support for strong carbon pricing, rather than limiting themselves to economic arguments
Hot topic: Will Theresa May challenge Donald Trump on climate change?
135 UK scientists urge Theresa May to challenge President Trump on climate change when he visits this week, arguing US inaction threatens UK's national security
Why investors should worry as much about 'stranded workers' as 'stranded assets'
In the past major economic shifts have created winners and losers - what risks does the low-carbon transition pose?
Climate risk: PRI collaborates with Transition Pathways Initiative on carbon bubble challenge
UN-backed Principles of Responsible Investment will provide a secretariat and report services to the TPI in return for data analysis
Government hails Climate Change Act progress, as study calls for 'net zero' emissions goal
Researchers at LSE's Grantham Research Institute argue Climate Change Act 2008 should be strengthened, as Claire Perry hails UK's leadership and confirms plans to 'take forward' green finance reforms
Could 'social contagion' speed the spread of solar?
New LSE research suggests endorsement from neighbours is one of the best sales tools for new solar arrays, even among farms and businesses
Church of England unveils low carbon investment tracker
Coalition of leading investors with over £2tr of assets under management launches new Transition Pathway Initiative