New UK Heat Risk Commission to advise governments on escalating climate impacts

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Emma Howard Boyd to chair new National Heat Risk Commission tasked with providing policy recommendations for boosting UK's resilience to extreme heat

A team of climate resilience experts has been appointed to a newly-formed National Heat Risk Commission, which is being launched to investigate how to better tackle the wide-ranging impacts of high temperatures...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Study: Politicians and press underestimate public support for climate action

'Robotaxi' rollout: Uber reveals plan to invest up to $1.25bn in Rivian

More on Climate change

New UK Heat Risk Commission to advise governments on escalating climate impacts
Climate change

New UK Heat Risk Commission to advise governments on escalating climate impacts

Emma Howard Boyd to chair new National Heat Risk Commission tasked with providing policy recommendations for boosting UK's resilience to extreme heat

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 March 2026 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: UN Plastic Treaty Talks could restart before the end of the year
Climate change

Global Briefing: UN Plastic Treaty Talks could restart before the end of the year

Plastic Treaty chair sets out plans for fresh round of talks, Ursula Von der Leyen promises ETS tweaks within days, and EIB backs €260m project in 'unlikely home for solar power'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 March 2026 • 8 min read
ECIU: British cereal crop production being 'wiped out' by extreme weather
Climate change

ECIU: British cereal crop production being 'wiped out' by extreme weather

Ahead of the publication of Land Use Framework, ECIU analysis warns extreme weather caused by climate change is hitting production of staple crops

Amber Rolt
clock 18 March 2026 • 3 min read