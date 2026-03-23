New UK Heat Risk Commission to advise governments on escalating climate impacts

Emma Howard Boyd to chair new National Heat Risk Commission tasked with providing policy recommendations for boosting UK's resilience to extreme heat
A team of climate resilience experts has been appointed to a newly-formed National Heat Risk Commission, which is being launched to investigate how to better tackle the wide-ranging impacts of high temperatures...
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