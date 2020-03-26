lord deben
'We must get our own house in order': CCC urges immediate net zero action from government
UK's climate advisors set key priorities for Boris Johnson's government in 2020 and beyond, urging him to 'seize opportunity' of landslide election win
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
Awards and dialogue: 'This is the most special day'
As green figures drank a toast to the UK's net zero target during this week's BusinessGreen Leaders' Awards, hopes are growing that a new era is underway
'We won't make it worse': UK becomes first major economy to pass historic net zero law
World-leading target to fully decarbonise the economy by 2050 is now on the UK statute book
'Policies failed': CCC issues quietly damning assessment of UK climate policy progress
In advising the government not to carry forward surplus carbon emissions into the UK's next budget period, the CCC has warned the government's decarbonisation policies are behind schedule
CCC warns without a 'true zero-carbon plane' demand for aviation may have to be curbed
UK's climate body confirms net zero target assessment will be published in May, stressing greater effort will be needed to cut aviation emissions
Net Zero: BT announces 2045 net zero emissions pledge
Telecoms giant responds to IPCC's clarion call with new, more ambitious decarbonisation target
Opposing onshore UK windfarms 'means higher energy bills'
Ministers told there is no logical argument against turbines in areas that want them
Lord Deben reappointed for five more years at Committee on Climate Change
Former environment secretary Lord Deben and IFS economist Paul Johnson will both serve a further five-year term on the statutory government advisory body