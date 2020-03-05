The government must deliver clear sighted energy efficiency policy - nothing else will do

  • Andrew Warren
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The government must deliver on its promises to tackle the UK's woefully inefficient housing stock, argues Andrew Warren

Back in 2017 the then Prime Minister Theresa May launched the government's (still extant) Clean Growth Strategy. At that time, Ministers were permitted by advisors to appear on BBC Radio 4's flagship...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news