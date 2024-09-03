Industry calls for 'honest conversation' about how to replace fuel duty

Pressure is mounting on the government to come up with a clear plan for replacing fuel duty as more drivers switch to electric vehicles (EVs) in the coming years and demand for petrol and diesel falls.

The new Labour government has today faced two separate calls from industry groups for it to urgently review how it plans to replace fuel duty revenues, which are already falling and are expected to drop sharply over the next decade as manufacturers accelerate efforts to transition their fleets to zero emission models.

There has been in speculation in recent days that the government could end the more than decade-long fuel duty freeze in a bid to tackle the budget black hole it inherited from the Conservative government. But experts have warned that the target to end the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2030 means revenues from fuel duty will fall sharply even if taxes are increased.

As such, industry groups and campaigners have today urged Ministers to consider introducing a new road-pricing regime for EVs to help claw back some of the lost revenue and minimise the risk of increased congestion.

A new industry-led paper published this morning by the Zemo Partnership - a public-private initiative focused on transport decarbonisation - argues the new Labour government needs to take an economy-wide approach to achieving a net zero transport system, which currently remains the largest source of emissions for the UK economy.

However, it warns the transition to zero emissions transport transition is off track for meeting 2030 climate goals, and that clear, stable, and more ambitious policy is needed from government to boost investment in green transport systems.

It also argues a number of challenging issues need urgently addressing by the government, including how to replace revenues from fuel duty, which it suggests could potentially be addressed through a new road pricing regime.

Lord Deben, chair of the Zero Partnership and also former chair of the Climate Change Committee, called on the new government to work closely with the transport industry to "deliver on the many opportunities offered by the fast-growing green economy".

"As we move into delivery, we must also face the difficult questions that we know must be addressed," he said. "That's why now is the time to have an honest conversation about what will replace fuel duty. Road pricing cannot be dismissed."

The report comes on the same day as the Campaign for Better Transport has today written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging her to reform vehicle taxation or face "a massive revenue gap" of as much as £5bn a year as demand for petrol and diesel falls in the coming years.

Fuel duty on paid at the pump when filling up petrol and diesel cars raised around £24.7bn for the Treasury last year, but these revenues are expected to dwindle as more drivers switch to EVs, potentially leaving a huge hole in the public finances.

The Treasury has faced long-standing calls to start work on an alternative means of raising revenue from road transport, but proposals to introduce road-pricing have been widely regarded as politically toxic.

Silviya Barrett, director of policy and research at the Campaign for Better Transport, warned the Chancellor "faces a looming black hole" from falling fuel duty revenues, which she argued could be replaced by a road pricing model that could be structured to ensure EVs remain the most cost-effective option for motorists.

She said a new taxation model for road transport could be developed "which garners broad public support", but that the government needed to "start now, as this issue will only get more pressing".

"It should be cheaper to drive a zero-emission vehicle than a more polluting vehicle, but it's only fair that these drivers should pay a share, and a pay-as-you-drive model can achieve this," Barrett said.

As it stands, sales of new petrol and diesel cars are set to end from 2035, but the new Labour government is expected to pull the date forward by five years to 2030 - where it previously stood before then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision last year to water down the target.

In its policy paper today, the Zemo Partnership set out what it views as the key principles the new Labour government should follow on its pathway to a net zero transport system, as the non-profit gears up to publish its transport decarbonisation 'Delivery Roadmap' later in 2024.

The Zemo Partnership - a public-private initiative set up by the government over two decades ago to support the decarbonisation of UK road transport - also calls for the government to act swiftly to develop a "multi-path approach" towards building a fair and just green transport system, and ensure action is taken at national, regional and local levels.

However, it warns that in some areas - such as local buses, heavy goods vehicles, motorcycles, and coaches - there are "major gaps in net zero policy", adding that "little progress has been made" in areas where behaviour change is needed, including reducing private car travel.

"These gaps must be addressed as a matter of urgency," the report states. "The government and the transport sector need to work together to ensure that economic opportunities are not lost due to a lack of consistent long-term policy of investment."

It came as the Zemo Partnership also today announced the launch of a new Strategic Advisory Group chaired by Lord Deben to feed into the development of its 'Delivery Roadmap for Net Zero Transport'.

Members of the Advisory Group include a raft of leading figures from across the green economy, such as Energy UK CEO Emma Pinchbeck, ChargeUK CEO Vicky Read, and Trevor Hutchings, CEO of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA).

Others include the CEOs of trade bodies such as the Road Haulage Association, Confederation for Passenger Transport, the British Vehicle Retailing and Leasing Association, the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), and the British Electrotechnical and Allied Manufacturers' Association (BEAMA).

Clair Haigh, executive director at Zemo, said emissions from transport in the UK "need to decline much more rapidly if the UK's targets are to be achieved".

"The more we delay, the more the net zero transition will cost," she said. "We must move fast to seize the opportunities. An ambitious industrial strategy would act as a catalyst for new technologies and innovation, bringing jobs and manufacturing to the UK. If we get this right, we will build a cleaner, safer and fairer future for us all."

Responding to calls for fuel duty reform, a spokesperson for the Treasury said: "We are committed to supporting our automotive sector as we transition to electric vehicles in order to meet our legally binding climate targets."

