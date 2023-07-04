'Politicians get stuck in old ways of thinking': Lord Deben on net zero and the next election

As he steps down from the Climate Change Committee after 10 years, the Conservative peer has vowed to continue to make the case for a faster net zero transition
Lord Deben has been chair of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) for the past 10 years, acting as the political figurehead for the statutory advisory body and the scores of reports, warnings, and policy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.