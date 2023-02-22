CCC wades into row over Mexican beef import talks

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
CCC wades into row over Mexican beef import talks

Climate Change Committee warns carbon targets could be 'compromised by a decision to allow the importation of meat with a higher carbon footprint than our own'

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today waded into a growing controversy over the governments plans for a post-Brexit trade deal with Mexico, warning that allowing the import of beef that results in higher greenhouse gas emissions than that produced domestically could undermine the UK's climate goals.

The intervention comes after Farming Minister Mark Spencer told journalists at the NFU Conference in Birmingham this week that a mooted trade deal with Mexico could allow for the import of meat from the Latin American country.

"We have to be fair to everyone; we can't say we will sell milk to you but we won't buy your beef," he said, fuelling fears any deal could largely replicate the agreements with Australia and New Zealand that have already led to accusations from British farmers that they will be left facing unfair competition.

The comments drew immediate criticism from farming and environmental groups, who warned beef from Mexico tends to have a higher carbon footprint from that produced domestically thanks to the Mexican farming industry's links to deforestation.

"I am very concerned about links to deforestation," NFU President Minnette Batters said, in comments reported by the Guardian. "From Mexico our lines are pretty tough on this having given away so much on beef to Australia and New Zealand. We want the government to take a very, very firm line on further imports of beef."

Dustin Benton, policy director at think tank Green Alliance similarly warned that "Mexican beef is somewhat more carbon-intensive than UK beef". "It doesn't make sense to undermine British producers with higher carbon imports," he said.

And today the CCC responded to the reports, with committee chair Lord Deben writing to Spencer to warn the import of beef with a higher carbon footprint would impact the UK's ability to meet its legally binding emissions goals.

"The Climate Change Committee's advice on the Sixth Carbon Budget, which Parliament passed into law in 2021, is quite clear on the importance of the nation's diet in achieving our legal climate goals," he wrote. "We have advised that consumption of meat should fall by at least 20 per cent by 2030.

"The Sixth Carbon Budget is also based on the assumption that there will be a just transition to Net Zero and, in that context, the Climate Change Committee has made it quite clear that we cannot ask UK farmers to meet the high standards our carbon budgets require while importing food from nations that produce meat with higher emissions."

He added that the import of beef with a higher carbon footprint was a "sensitive issue all over the UK but it is particularly crucial for Northern Ireland, whose economy is so dependent on meat production".

"I fear your comments will undermine Northern Ireland's commitment to the tough carbon budgets that are necessary under their new devolved climate law," he said.

Deben concluded by warning the trade deal mooted by Spencer could pose a direct threat to the UK's carbon targets.

"The UK cannot reach our legal commitments and international obligations under the agreements at Paris and Glasgow unless our agriculture sector plays its part," he said. "That must not be compromised by a decision to allow the importation of meat with a higher carbon footprint than our own."

Defra was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Solar industry celebrates 'spectacular' surge in rooftop installations

Is the UK's heat pump roll out really 'seriously failing'?

Most read
01

Jeremy Hunt: Green economy 'absolutely strategic' for the UK

22 February 2023 • 6 min read
02

What Jeremy Leggett did next: The British solar pioneer turning his hand to 'ethically profitable' rewilding

21 February 2023 • 17 min read
03

'Extraordinary momentum': Climate fintech investment more than doubles to record $2.9bn

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

Lloyds Banking Group acquires EV leasing company Tusker in £300m deal

22 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

'UK-first': Sainsbury's vacuum-packed mince to save 450 tonnes of plastic per year

22 February 2023 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

An Arcelor Mittal steel plant | Credit: Arcelor Mittal
Supply chain

'Two-speed decarbonisation': ArcelorMittal faces questions over net zero strategy

Steelmaker comes under fire as new coal-blast furnaces in India are rolled out alongside low-carbon steelmaking efforts in Europe and Canada

Amber Rolt
clock 17 February 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

IKEA expands supply chain clean energy scheme to 10 more countries

Furniture giant claims its renewable electricity supply chain buyer programme has already helped drive down its overall emissions since its introduction in 2021

Amber Rolt
clock 17 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: ExCel London
Supply chain

ExCeL London pledges to make menus at least 50 per cent plant-based

London events venue has extended its partnership with caterers Levy UK + I in a bid to enhance its offering of more sustainable food and drink

Amber Rolt
clock 08 February 2023 • 2 min read