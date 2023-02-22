CCC wades into row over Mexican beef import talks

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today waded into a growing controversy over the governments plans for a post-Brexit trade deal with Mexico, warning that allowing the import of beef that results in higher greenhouse gas emissions than that produced domestically could undermine the UK's climate goals.

The intervention comes after Farming Minister Mark Spencer told journalists at the NFU Conference in Birmingham this week that a mooted trade deal with Mexico could allow for the import of meat from the Latin American country.

"We have to be fair to everyone; we can't say we will sell milk to you but we won't buy your beef," he said, fuelling fears any deal could largely replicate the agreements with Australia and New Zealand that have already led to accusations from British farmers that they will be left facing unfair competition.

The comments drew immediate criticism from farming and environmental groups, who warned beef from Mexico tends to have a higher carbon footprint from that produced domestically thanks to the Mexican farming industry's links to deforestation.

"I am very concerned about links to deforestation," NFU President Minnette Batters said, in comments reported by the Guardian. "From Mexico our lines are pretty tough on this having given away so much on beef to Australia and New Zealand. We want the government to take a very, very firm line on further imports of beef."

Dustin Benton, policy director at think tank Green Alliance similarly warned that "Mexican beef is somewhat more carbon-intensive than UK beef". "It doesn't make sense to undermine British producers with higher carbon imports," he said.

And today the CCC responded to the reports, with committee chair Lord Deben writing to Spencer to warn the import of beef with a higher carbon footprint would impact the UK's ability to meet its legally binding emissions goals.

"The Climate Change Committee's advice on the Sixth Carbon Budget, which Parliament passed into law in 2021, is quite clear on the importance of the nation's diet in achieving our legal climate goals," he wrote. "We have advised that consumption of meat should fall by at least 20 per cent by 2030.

"The Sixth Carbon Budget is also based on the assumption that there will be a just transition to Net Zero and, in that context, the Climate Change Committee has made it quite clear that we cannot ask UK farmers to meet the high standards our carbon budgets require while importing food from nations that produce meat with higher emissions."

He added that the import of beef with a higher carbon footprint was a "sensitive issue all over the UK but it is particularly crucial for Northern Ireland, whose economy is so dependent on meat production".

"I fear your comments will undermine Northern Ireland's commitment to the tough carbon budgets that are necessary under their new devolved climate law," he said.

Deben concluded by warning the trade deal mooted by Spencer could pose a direct threat to the UK's carbon targets.

"The UK cannot reach our legal commitments and international obligations under the agreements at Paris and Glasgow unless our agriculture sector plays its part," he said. "That must not be compromised by a decision to allow the importation of meat with a higher carbon footprint than our own."

Defra was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.