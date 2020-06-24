London Mayor
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
London declared 'world's first' National Park City
UK capital becomes first to secure official status in a move designed to highlight how urban environments can better support biodiversity and public wellbeing
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
From car free days to electric ice creams, flurry of announcements mark Clean Air Day
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces London's biggest ever Car Free Day, as businesses line up to promote zero emission innovations
Sadiq Khan: London needs an 'electric revolution'
As energy giants rush to invest in charging networks, London Mayor sets out plan for flagship charging hubs across the capital as part of EV Infrastructure Delivery Plan
Breathe easy? London's new clean air zone enters into force
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone comes into effect today, imposing an extra charge on all but the cleanest vehicles entering the central London
Bosch teams up with TfL to spark green transport ideas
Move comes as TfL launches new plan to support greener freight deliveries in London
London launches £23m van 'scrap for cash' fund
Mayor's Office confirms small businesses and charities can take advantage of payments worth up to £6,000 to help cover the cost of switching to electric vans
Michael Gove launches £10m drive to boost access to nature
Government's 'Year of Green Action' aims to boost environmental action and awareness among Britons
Mayor Sadiq Khan launches £23m scrappage scheme for dirty vans
London Mayor unveils plans ahead of Ultra Low Emission Zone taking effect in the capital next year
Heathrow: Five legal challenges against third runway granted Judicial Review
High Court decision means airport expansion legal wrangles are likely to extend to at least next March
London: Bids open for £6m air pollution fund
Boroughs can bid for a share of the funding to tackle local pollution hotspots
Mayor of London launches £500m business energy efficiency fund
Supported by several major banks and EU funding, the Mayor's Energy Efficiency Fund (MEEF) is aimed at public sector organisations and small businesses
London ramps up electric double decker bus order
Mayor announces plans for 10-fold increase in capital's zero emission double decker buses when 68 are added to fleet next summer
Oxford St pedestrianisation shelved: Khan slams Westminster council 'betrayal'
Council claims local people 'no not support' pedestrianisation proposals while Mayor confirms expansion of ULEZ boundary to North and South Circular
Green Lunch with… London deputy mayor Shirley Rodrigues
London's deputy mayor for environment and energy joins BusinessGreen for a pub lunch at the Roebuck in Southwark
National Park City: Mayor of London awards £2m to green space projects
Six recipients from Green City Fund include cycling and walking projects, park regenerations, river restorations and new wetlands
Mayor Sadiq Khan sets out bolder 'zero carbon' London vision
Final draft of Environment Plan strengthens medium-term green targets and confirms goal to make capital a 'zero carbon city'
London transport plan signals 'unprecedented' clean transport focus for capital
Mayor of London confirms strategy for next two decades towards ambition for transport in UK capital to be zero emission by 2050
London Assembly urges action to tackle capital's rubbish recycling rates
Time is running out to fix recycling across the city, Assembly Members warn
London CO2 cuts must be 'more ambitious in scale and pace', Mayoral body warns
London Sustainable Development Commission reports decoupling of UK capital's growth from emissions, but warns harder work is still ahead
Government faces fresh court hearing over toxic air pollution
High Court hearing confirmed for latest air quality legal challenge, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan kicks off new global drive to improve urban air quality
Mayor seeks views on expanding ULEZ London-wide from 2021
Ultra-Low Emission Zone to be expanded to area within North and South circular roads for all vehicles traveling in the city from October 2021 under Mayor Sadiq Khan's latest plans