London parks and green spaces must be at the heart of 'building back better'
City Hall has a vision to champion the many benefits of high quality, accessible green spaces, writes London’s Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues
A year ago, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan signed the National Park City Foundation's charter, confirming London as the world's first National Park City. At that time none of us could have predicted that,...
More news
Government seeks legally-binding environmental targets from 2022
Defra promises 'robust, evidence led process' to set in statute air, water, waste and biodiversity targets by the end of October 2022
DNO to paint the north of England green with mould-breaking eco-paint
The award-winning water-based, quick-drying Greenovoc paint is being supplied to north England power distributor Northern Powergrid by the north-eastern firm Rosh Engineering
Greene King and Drive Energi ink major EV charging rollout deal
The deal will see Drive Energi install a rapid charging network across hundreds of Greene King pubs and restaurants
Unilever touts supply chain mapping pilot in fresh bid to tackle deforestation
The project involves combining satellite imagery with geolocation data to build a more complete picture of the firm's supply chain