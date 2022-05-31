Mayor of London commits further £43m to help upgrade fuel poor city homes

City Hall estimates one-in-ten households in the capital are struggling to afford to pay their energy bills and heat their homes during the winter months
City Hall estimates one-in-ten households in the capital are struggling to afford to pay their energy bills and heat their homes during the winter months

Fresh injection into Warmer Homes programme aimed at helping 45,000 fuel poor London households install heat pumps, solar panels, insulation and other green upgrade measures

Londoners living in draughty, inefficient homes are being encouraged to apply for City Hall grants to help pay for green upgrades such as heat pumps installations, home insulation, solar panels, draughtproofing or heating system repairs, as part of a fresh £43m injection of funding from the Mayor of London announced today.

The support is being offered as part of the Mayor's £43m Warmer Homes programme, and comes as householders across the country contend with a worsening cost of living crisis compounded by rising inflation and food costs as well as soaring energy bills, which regulator Ofgem is expecting to see increase by another 40 per cent, or £800, in October.  

Individual grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 are therefore being made available by through the programme to help low-income households to make their homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run. The Mayor, Sadiq Khan, alongside local councils today said they would be writing to almost 45,000 eligible households this week to invite them to register for the scheme.     

"It's unacceptable that many Londoners can't afford to keep their homes warm, instead suffering cold, damp conditions throughout winter," Khan said.  "With the unprecedented cost of living crisis and soaring energy prices, I am particularly concerned about those on lower incomes whose energy bills are likely to take up a larger share of their outgoings.  That's why today I'm committing a further £43m of funding through my Warmer Homes programme, which will help low-income households make their homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run and build a better London for everyone."

The programme also includes a 'Warmer Homes Advice Service', which the City Hall said had so far supported over 14,700 households across all 33 boroughs in London with fuel poverty advice and referrals.

City Hall argues fuel poverty is also a major environmental health challenge in London, estimating that one-in-ten households in the capital are struggling to afford to pay their energy bills and heat their homes during the winter months. 

"One of the main reasons people are so exposed to the energy crisis is the inefficiency of homes," warned Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action. "It couldn't be a more vital time to be scaling up retrofit or bringing key stakeholders together to tackle the energy crisis. Without greater resources and coordination, this winter will be exceptionally bleak for low-income and vulnerable Londoners."

 

