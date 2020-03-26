LED Lighting
This year's holiday lights demonstrate that a zero-carbon future is possible
The LED revolution is a sign business can shift the needle on climate action, argues Signify's Harry Verhaar
Unilever partners with UK firm to bring pay-as-you-go solar energy to millions in Kenya
Azuri Technologies will use Unilever's distribution networks in Kenya to provide home solar lighting systems to off-grid homes
Business urged to flick switch on LED lighting revolution
The Climate Group launches new campaign to convince more businesses to switch to connected LED lighting as the quickest way to cut building emissions
Public sector: Government strengthens 2020 greenhouse gas target
Greg Clark announces new target to cut public sector emissions 43 per cent inside a decade, as department confirms date for Green Great Britain Week
City of London switches on energy efficient lighting strategy
Square mile to benefit from innovative proposals to improve energy efficiency, boost LED use, and tackle light pollution
Bright idea: How Shuji Nakamura's LED invention changed the world
The electronic engineer shared a Nobel Prize for developing the first blue LED 25 years ago, but he tells BusinessGreen the potential of energy efficient lighting is far from fully realised
Chicago fires up $160m LED street-lighting plan
Major new smart lighting initiative expected to slash energy bills and carbon emissions
California becomes first US state to ban incandescent lightbulbs
State brings in new federal rules two years ahead of schedule in a move that could see California's businesses and consumers save $1bn every year on energy bills
EA Technology promises to become carbon neutral business
Energy networks specialist unveils seven-stage plan to go carbon neutral, including plans for low-carbon heating systems, EV charging points and energy efficient technologies
EV revolution will usher in greener, safer travel
Liontrust's Neil Brown explores how the rise in EVs is driving growth in new safety technologies
Philips Lighting flicks switch on Gulf's first major renewables certificates deal
Tech giant inks agreement to purchase traceable I-REC certificates from giant Dubai solar project
Sainsbury's and GE ink 100 per cent LED roll out deal
Supermarket giant to partner with GE start-up Current to undertake massive lighting upgrade
Philips Lighting CEO: Moving connected technologies into the spotlight
Eric Rondolat chats to BusinessGreen about shifting Philips Lighting from the dim world of incandescent bulbs to a bright future of smart, hyper-efficient illumination
Solar Street Lighting launches £3.5bn fund to boost rollout of carbon-saving technology
Company offering councils and businesses interest-free loans to install LED street lights powered by renewable energy
IKEA switches on affordable smart lighting range and phone app
Energy-efficient collection includes LED bulbs, lighting panels and doors which can all be controlled remotely via smartphone
Philips flicks switch on bird-friendly energy-saving streetlights
Lighting giant reveals how Dutch project will reduce energy bills, while ensuring there is no impact on migrating birds
Pitching for success: Cleantech innovators tout visions for a low-carbon future
From electric superbikes to waste food digestors, some of the UK's most promising cleantech start-ups gathered at BusinessGreen's offices last week to pitch their ideas to top investors
Renewable street lighting firm powers up with £1.5m investment
Solar Street Lighting launches off-grid, solar and wind-powered street lighting aimed at cutting emissions and costs
UK Green Building Council unveils record-breaking low-carbon office refurbishment
London headquarters of UKGBC now feature a living wall, LED lighting and innovative ventilation system following sustainable refurbishment
Green Investment Bank flicks switch on £40m Kent streetlighting project
Major LED rollout seeks to cut council's electricity demand by 60 per cent, saving £5m a year
LED rollout could slash winter blackout risk, claims Greenpeace
Largescale switch to LEDs could put large dent in peak electricity demand, says campaign group
US Department of Energy trumpets clean tech 'energy revolution'
Wind and solar PV now deliver two-thirds of new electricity generating capacity in the US, as cost of clean tech falls across the board
Gooee sets sights on LED expansion with $8m funding deal
Funding agreement with Silicon Valley Bank will enable Gooee to further develop its Internet of Things LED lighting platform
What's really holding smart cities back? (Hint: it's not tech)
New technologies like advanced lighting and water-saving sensors are already here, but it will take a reordering of the job market and public buying principles