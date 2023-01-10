Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards

The government has today unveiled new proposals to boost the efficiency of lighting products in the UK with the launch of a consultation on new ecodesign product standards for the lighting sector.

The plans raise the prospect of the UK adopting energy efficiency standards for lighting from later this year that are more demanding than the regulations currently in place in either the US or EU.

The tighter standards would effectively ban the sale of more inefficient bulbs, making it easier for consumers and businesses to replace old bulbs with modern replacements that deliver significant energy savings.

"Putin's warmongering in Ukraine means everyone is feeling the effect of higher energy bills this winter, but these new standards can help lighten the load by ensuring British homes and businesses are lit as efficiently as possible," said Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "As we've shown in the government's energy saving campaign, small changes, like switching to more efficient light bulbs, can add up to big savings.

"By going further with these regulations than either the US or EU, British homes, factories and offices will have some of the cheapest and greenest lighting in the world, helping keep down bills and reducing energy usage."

The consultation proposes that light sources placed on the market will have to meet minimum energy performance standards of 120 lumens per Watt (lm/W) from late 2023, rising to 140lm/W from September 2027.

The government said the lighting industry should be able to comply with the proposed standards, given that as of March last year half of products on the market already met the new standards.

It added that by removing less efficient models from the market the new standards should result in 1.7 million tonnes of carbon savings through to 2050, the equivalent of a year's worth of carbon emissions from 2.5 million UK households.

Moreover, the government's impact assessment suggests households switching from halogen lights to LED bulbs that comply with the new standards can expect to save around £3 per bulb per year on their energy bills. For business consumers, a typical office could expect to save £8-£10 per bulb per year, with the initial cost paid back by energy bill savings within one to two years.

Stew Horne, head of policy at Energy Saving Trust, welcomed the new consultation, arguing the new standards would "directly benefit households and businesses by saving energy and reducing bills".

The government said the proposed standards are the latest step in its plans to deliver on the UK's new goal to reduce energy demand by 15 per cent by 2030.

The consultation follows the £1bn extension to the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency grant scheme, the confirmation of £6bn of energy efficiency funding from 2025, and the launch of the new £18m 'It All Adds Up' campaign, which provides the public with advice on how to save energy.

However, business groups and campaigners have continued to warn that the government's energy efficiency policies remain badly underpowered and will not deliver on the goal of reducing demand by 15 per cent by 2030.

Just this week the National Residential Landlords Association argued that plans to impose more demanding energy efficiency standards on rented properties from 2025 were "dead in the water" thanks to the government's continued failure to finalise the new rules.

And separately today, trade body Energy UK, the Local Government Association, the Federation of Master Builders, and the National Housing Federation joined forced to call on the government to step up efforts to prioritise energy efficiency as a core solution to the cost of living crisis.

The coalition is holding a drop-in event in Parliament today to brief MPs on where their constituents can go for more support with bills, including what their options are for improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

The four associations are also calling on the government to urgently strengthen energy efficiency policies by bringing forward the plans to invest £6bn in energy efficiency grant programmes from 2025, introducing new incentives to encourage households and businesses to undertake energy efficiency improvements, and expanding green skills programmes across the construction sector.

"Energy UK has strongly welcomed the crucial support that government has brought forward for households so far this winter, including financial assistance through the Energy Price Guarantee, and advice via the Help for Households and 'It All Adds Up' campaigns," said Dhara Vyas, deputy chief executive at Energy UK. "It is essential that we continue this momentum by building a long-term market for energy efficiency measures that will encourage and support households to invest in insulation. Better regulation and fiscal incentives, together with support for key enablers like skills, will unlock a market-led approach to energy efficiency and bring customers' bills down significantly in the long-term."