Small businesses want to be more energy efficient - but they need support

  • Laura Timlin, Carbon Trust
SMEs must be encouraged to embrace energy efficiency measures if governments are to deliver on net zero targets, argues Carbon Trust's Laura Timlin

When focusing on the need for corporate action on climate change, many people think about the major multinationals - airlines, car manufacturers, energy companies, and food and drink brands. But net zero...

