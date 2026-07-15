30x30: Is the government's ambitious nature conservation goal still achievable?

Michael Holder
clock • 15 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The government has unveiled a 'delivery plan' for protecting and conserving 30 per cent of land in England for nature - but environmental groups fear the strategy remains badly underpowered

Is the government's target to protect and conserve 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by end of this decade still achievable? With just four years to go the internationally agreed target looks more...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government vows to step up UK climate preparations for 2C of warming by 2050

EU Deforestation Regulation: Leather, soybean seeds, and medicines given exemptions

More on Biodiversity

Woodland Trust calls on government to allocate a fifth of £1bn tree planting budget to urban 'tree deserts'
Biodiversity

Woodland Trust calls on government to allocate a fifth of £1bn tree planting budget to urban 'tree deserts'

Just 14 per cent of people living in England have access to woodland within a 500 metre walk of their home, conservation charity warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 July 2026 • 4 min read
Government plots path to protecting 30 per cent of England for nature by 2030
Biodiversity

Government plots path to protecting 30 per cent of England for nature by 2030

Defra's 30x30 delivery plan comes backed by £37m in funding to help National Parks and landscapes step up nature recovery efforts - but campaigners claim new strategy remains badly underpowered

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 July 2026 • 8 min read
West Yorkshire unveils inaugural nature plan to bolster climate resilience
Biodiversity

West Yorkshire unveils inaugural nature plan to bolster climate resilience

New strategy aims to boost nature as part of efforts to protect region from extreme weather such as heatwaves and flooding

Amber Rolt
clock 09 July 2026 • 2 min read