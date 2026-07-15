30x30: Is the government's ambitious nature conservation goal still achievable?

The government has unveiled a 'delivery plan' for protecting and conserving 30 per cent of land in England for nature - but environmental groups fear the strategy remains badly underpowered
Is the government's target to protect and conserve 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by end of this decade still achievable? With just four years to go the internationally agreed target looks more...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis