Labour Party
The government must revive onshore wind if it wants to be a climate leader
If the government is sincere about tackling the climate emergency, it must remove barriers to onshore wind in England, argues Alan Whitehead MP
Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered
Clive Lewis to run for Labour leadership
Shadow Treasury Minister responsible for Sustainable Economics promises to tackle the climate crisis with a 'different kind of party'
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Net Zero: Crucial election set to shape UK decarbonisation strategy
Voters are going to the polls with a mandate for net zero assured, but key decisions on the UK's climate policies and 'Green Brexit' plans hanging in the balance
Election 2019: What the main parties' manifestos say about zero-emissions transport
Sam Unsworth assesses whether Conservative and Labour Parties' manifesto go far enough to deliver net zero transport
Labour mulls lift off for Frequent Flier Levy
Shadow minister admits frequent flier levy may be the 'best available option' to halt growth in aviation emissions
Labour revs up plan for fully-electric bus fleet across England by 2030
Party pledges to invest £4bn in transforming all 35,000 buses operating in England to run on electricity, while expanding local bus services
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
Labour pledges to create ten new "national nature parks" across England
Labour plans to shake up England's system of protected land designations in new plans for nature
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
The debate over the green industrial revolution will be televised
A televised climate debate is democratically essential, but it is not without risks
Your guide to the green promises in Labour's election manifesto
Labour today unveiled its most radical policy platform in decades - but can it catalyse green investors and businesses to drive the net zero transition?
Labour targets net zero energy in the 2030s in manifesto promising 'real change'
Party promises one million green jobs and a windfall tax on oil companies as part of its Green Industrial Revolution
John McDonnell reiterates promise to de-list companies not acting on climate change
Pledge first made by Labour Party in June repeated by Shadow Chancellor on the General Election campaign trail
Labour set to ditch net zero by 2030 goal
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner tells Radio 4 new pledge is to hit 90 per cent renewables in UK energy system by 2030
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
To win a climate election, parties need ambition, not compromise with the fossil fuel industry
It is turning into a 'climate election', but as Marc Hudson argues lessons from Australia suggests environmental campaigners may need to be careful what they wish for
Labour's low-carbon 'warm homes for all' could revolutionise social housing
Labour's domestic energy efficiency plans are hugely ambitious, but they could prove transformative for millions of households
Labour pledges £250bn energy efficiency drive to 'bring the future into homes'
Policy to enhance energy efficiency of the UK's 27 million homes is the latest component of Labour's ambitious plans for a Green Industrial Revolution
Election: School strikers and pensioners lead calls for televised climate debate
Businesses and trade unions also expected to back calls for Party Leaders to specifically debate their competing climate strategies
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
Labour: 'This election is our last chance to tackle the climate emergency'
Party launches stinging attack on Conservatives' green record, as government misses a parliamentary deadline to come forward with a climate emergency plan
Election 2019: Parties poised to do battle over competing net zero strategies
A General Election looks odds-on for December, setting stage for environmental issues to play a pivotal role in what promises to be a divisive and dramatic campaign