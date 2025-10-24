The Tony Blair Institute has attempted to spark a debate over whether the government's clean power goal should be dropped - green businesses and investors are unlikely to welcome another unnecessary political row
Much confusion this week, as several respected media outlets reported that Tony Blair had called for the government to "drop" its clean power targets. The only problem was that he hadn't. If anything,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis