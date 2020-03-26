Kwasi Kwarteng
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
TrustMark scheme to provide certification for energy efficiency installers
New TrustMark scheme will provide accreditation for energy efficiency tradespeople alongside database to complement ECO scheme
A Net Zero Brexit?
Madeleine Cuff attempts to clarify the government's net zero plans - and comes away both encouraged and a little confused
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans
Kwasi Kwarteng: A 'no-deal' Brexit will not compromise net zero
EXCLUSIVE: Energy and Clean Growth Minister claims a no-deal Brexit will 'not in any way' be compromised by Brexit and insists government shares XR concerns - even if the Prime Minister did call them 'crusties'
Boris Johnson: We will lead the world in delivering net zero
In his inaugural speech to Parliament new Prime Minister reaffirms commitment to new UK zero emissions target