Liz Truss reasserts low tax agenda, sparking fears for net zero spending

Liz Truss has signalled real-terms spending cuts could be the way as the embattled Prime Minister confirmed a screeching fiscal policy U-turn and the sacking of her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng this afternoon, sparking fears of a hit to government investment in its net zero agenda.

In a dramatic end to an already turbulent week for Downing Street, Truss today confirmed in a press conference this afternoon that Jeremy Hunt will take over at the Treasury after Kwarteng was sacked earlier, in a move that gives the UK its fourth Chancellor in as many months.

Truss, who said she was "incredibly sorry" to lose her friend and ally Kwarteng from the government, had faced a revolt from within the Parliamentary Conservative Party in the wake of plans announced in last month's Mini-Budget to scrap a planned corporation tax rise while also increasing borrowing.

The announcement had spooked markets, sent the value of the pound tumbling, and seen inflation rise, which had the effect of increasing economic pressures on families and businesses facing soaring energy and living costs driven in large part by expensive, risky fossil gas.

At the same time, meanwhile, mooted plans to plans to lift the ban on fracking in England, water down green farming subsidies and ditch habitat protection regulations had seen the government accused of waging an "attack on nature" by environmental groups.

Facing ailing market confidence and plummeting poll ratings, Truss made a dramatic bid to save her troubled Prime Ministership, as she installed a new Chancellor to deliver the next set of planned fiscal policy announcements and supply-side reforms on 31 October.

But while also confirming a screeching U-turn on her flagship policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax today, Truss reiterated her commitment to build a "low tax, high wage, high growth economy" and signalled there were no plans to ditch further policies in last month's Mini-Budget.

"Since the 2008 financial crisis, this country has been held back by consistently weak growth," Truss said. "I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy. It's what I was elected by my party to do. That mission remains."

However, she said that "people across this country rightly want stability" and that she was therefore "acting decisively" to reassure financial markets, as she conceded it was "clear that parts of our Mini-Budget went further and faster than markets were expecting".

"So the way we are delivering out mission right now has to change," said Truss. "We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government. This will raise £18bn per year."

However, Truss - who still faces a battle to secure the support of her Party over the coming days, with today's U-turn having delivered a major blow her credibility as leader - went on to say that "spending will grow less rapidly than previously planned", signalling a real-terms cut that has prompted fears government investment in green programmes and its net zero agenda could be adversely affected.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the influential Resolution Foundation think tank, pointed out that even after the reversal on corporation tax, 55 per cent of the government's proposed tax cuts were still going ahead without any detail at present as to how they would be funded.

As a result, there still remains a significant gap in the government's books which he speculated "probably can be closed at the price of some hefty spending cuts", which he warned could result in cuts to crucial areas of government green policy and investment programmes.

"Public investment is where cuts are going to come - science, net zero and transport going to get hit," Bell wrote on Twitter, speculating that £20bn-£40bn of public spending cuts could soon be on their way. "I am 100 per cent certain a big cut to public investment is coming."

Public investment is where cuts are going to come - science, net zero and transport going to get hit https://t.co/kgzEbX5WWQ — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) October 14, 2022

However, any cuts to the government's net zero agenda could serve to further undermine Truss's promise to "go for growth", with scores of economists and business figures pointing to the green economy as critical to spurring the UK back towards growth amid worsening economic headwinds.

By March next year, moreover, the government has been ordered to come forward with a more detailed Net Zero Strategy, after the High Court found its current iteration wanting, placing further political pressure on Downing Street to come forward with an ambitious green growth plan.

Joss Garman, UK director of the European Climate Foundation, today warned that "vast cuts to public spending would likely present new challenges to net zero delivery", but stressed that such cuts may struggle to secure enough support to pass through Parliament "when you consider the electoral implications".

Even so, writing in his newsletter today, he warned that government budgets for heat pump grants, active travel expansion, decarbonisation of heavy industries such as steel, and science and innovation investment "are all now vulnerable".

"So is international climate finance, which flows via the aid budget and is expected to be cut again," he wrote.

At last month's Net Zero Festival, several figures pointed to net zero as critical to driving growth. Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute, said there was "no intellectually coherent pathway to growth other than green".

Just yesterday, meanwhile, the think tank Green Alliance published a report arguing that accelerating the roll out of heat pumps, electric vehicles and home insulation measures could help alleviate poverty and drive economic growth.

"The Prime Minister is fond of saying that she wants to ‘grow the pie' of the economy," said Stuart Dossett, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance. "There is no doubt that green technologies have huge potential to drive economic growth in the UK long into the future. But what this report shows is that by improving access to green solutions like heat pumps and electric vehicles, coupled with reducing the price of electricity, we can also tackle rising fuel and transport poverty as well."

Business groups, meanwhile, reacted positively to the PM's reversal on corporation tax today.

CBI director-general Tony Danker said that it was important that the government responded to market concerns after "the instability of recent weeks paused investment and hit livelihoods", and called for a new plan for economic growth from next year that increases business investment in the UK economy.

"In the weeks to come, government plans will need to continue to restore fiscal credibility to give markets and business confidence to invest," he said. "Once stability is restored, we must plan for economic growth from 2023. That will be the moment to set out a new long term tax regime that will kickstart business investment and ensure the UK is competitive in a changing world."