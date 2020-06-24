IT
No more heavy metals? New IBM battery chemistry research could address mineral sourcing concerns
The design is free of cobalt, an increasingly controversial material, plus Mercedes-Benz is involved in the next phase of testing
Intel, Apple tout circular, carbon-free manufacturing
Tech giants take steps forward with their green manufacturing plans
Microsoft to double internal CO2 tax as it plots 'tech first' sustainability path
Software giant will also join corporate push for US carbon tax
Environmental impact of listening to music higher than ever before, study finds
New study suggests the shift towards digital music has failed to deliver carbon savings
Digital planet: Will the rise of the machines help or hinder climate action?
New Economic Foundation's Duncan McCann considers how to climate-proof digital technology
Calling all mobile manufacturers: New certification hails greenest brands
Green Electronics Council and UL Environment launch joint certification for mobile phones to recognise handsets with the highest sustainability credentials