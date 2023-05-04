'Green code': Salesforce boots up best practice guide for sustainable software

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
'Green code': Salesforce boots up best practice guide for sustainable software

Cloud-based software giant sets out green code of practice to help programmers cut computer generated emissions

Salesforce has today launched a ]Green Code' to help slash emissions from the software development lifecycle, as new research reveals that 75 per cent of programmers and software designers want to develop less carbon intensive applications.

The code features a series of sustainability best practices spanning four key areas: Design & UX, Architecture, Development, and Operations. It aims to help IT professionals, ranging from UX designers and software developers to system architects and IT operations managers, support the transition towards net zero emissions.

While sustainability efforts across the IT industry to date have been largely focused on hardware efficiency and electric grid decarbonisation, optimising the code driving applications to enhance energy efficiency remains a largely overlooked opportunity, according to Salesforce.

As such, its code encourages designers to take steps to reduce energy use while providing a better user experience by making sustainability a design requirement. It also highlights how more energy efficient code can result in a faster user experience with fewer steps in data flow, while locating computing capacity in regions with low carbon power grids and scheduling workloads to coincide with periods of peak renewables generation can help slash carbon emissions.

Moreover, the Code suggests that choosing the right architectural pattern and deployment model for software development can lead to cost savings and reduce environmental impacts, particularly when deployed at scale.

The information and communication technology sector is responsible for up to 3.9 per cent of global emissions - almost as much as the airline and shipping industries combined - and these emissions are expected to rise as firms increasingly rely on software to drive their operations and enable their digital transformation.

Srinivas Tallapragada, president and chief engineering officer at Salesforce, ultimately hopes that Green Code will inspire software teams and the wider IT sector to prioritise sustainability considerations alongside performance, security, and accessibility.

"Sustainable engineering is good engineering and technologists can play a critical role in the reduction of global carbon emission," he said.

Salesforce's Green Code joins initiatives such as its Carbon to Serve metric, which measures the emissions of its data centres relative to work performed by its applications and has helped reduce emission by 26 per cent.

The software giant also set out plans to measure, manage, disclose and take action against nature-related financial risks across its core business and global value chain in its first 'Nature Positive Strategy', which was launched last month.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Cristina Kenz: 'Sometimes values are not enough'

'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

Most read
01

'Major milestone': 50MW solar farm connects to Bristol transmission grid in 'UK first'

04 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Companies must set their sights higher': Investors sound alarm over weak corporate plastic pollution policies

04 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Study: Climate change could cost Commonwealth a fifth of its GDP by 2050

04 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Cargill faces legal complaint in US over alleged soy deforestation 'failures'

04 May 2023 • 5 min read

More on Technology

An artist's impression of the Boden facility | Credit: H2 Green Steel
Technology

H2 Green Steel inks €1.79bn supply deal with Italian steel giant Marcegaglia

Swedish fossil-free steel pioneer steps up partnership with Marcegaglia to supply operations across UK, Poland and southern Europe

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 May 2023 • 3 min read
'Unprecedented': Plane-mounted camera maps building heat loss in Leeds
Technology

'Unprecedented': Plane-mounted camera maps building heat loss in Leeds

Pioneering thermal imaging technology touted as 'new tool in the race to decarbonise housing'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 May 2023 • 2 min read
How to cut emissions from fertiliser - spread the word
Technology

How to cut emissions from fertiliser - spread the word

How pioneering UK clean tech firm CCm Technologies is tapping demand for both clean energy and greener fertiliser

Roger Harrabin
clock 02 May 2023 • 7 min read