How migrating IT services to the cloud could save one billion tonnes of CO2

clock • 4 min read

With no ‘one-size-fits all’ approach to cloud migration, firms should look to third-party providers to help them find the optimal solution, writes Northdoor's Rob Batters

A new report from analyst firm IDC recently found that the global tech sector could cut carbon emissions by up to one billion tonnes by 2024 through reducing the amount of emissions from non-cloud physical...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

Net Zero Festival launch: In pictures

• 2 min read
05

Global Briefing: Climeworks flicks switch on commercial carbon absorbing site

• 4 min read

More on IT

Ericsson radio reduces Vodafone's 5G network energy consumption by half Credit:Vodafone
IT

Greener 5G: New radio technology promises to almost halve energy consumption of Vodafone's 5G network

Trials of new Ericsson radio saw reductions in energy consumption at off-peak times of up to 55 per cent

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read
A Facebook data centre in Clonee, Ireland | Credit: Facebook
Technology

Facebook sets aim to become 'water positive' by 2030

Social media giant announces plans to focus on water restoration projects around the world in addition to in-house innovations to reduce and replenish its water usage

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 2 min read
Concern has grown in recent years over the carbon intensity of digital currencies
IT

Crypto firm Mode targets net zero digital currency operations before 2030

App maker and fintech firm becomes latest to join sector-wide Crypto Climate Accord initiative

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock • 2 min read