How migrating IT services to the cloud could save one billion tonnes of CO2

With no ‘one-size-fits all’ approach to cloud migration, firms should look to third-party providers to help them find the optimal solution, writes Northdoor's Rob Batters
A new report from analyst firm IDC recently found that the global tech sector could cut carbon emissions by up to one billion tonnes by 2024 through reducing the amount of emissions from non-cloud physical...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial