Octopus Renewables confirms £250m IPO plan
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc publishes Prospectus for proposed LSE floatation
Earth Capital celebrates £100m energy efficiency IPO
Investment firm announces successful exit via IPO from the UK Energy Efficiency Investments Fund
Neoen beefs up stellar clean energy IPO
French renewables developer confirms it has exercised over-allotment option, taking value of IPO to almost €700m
Neoen launches €640m renewables IPO
French green energy developers lines up one of the largest IPOs of the year
Neoen reveals plan for €450m renewable energy IPO
Green energy developer prepares for largest French IPO this year, as it seeks to fund expansion plans
A big day for Bloom Energy and distributed energy
Bloom Energy's CEO and founder says the IPO opens up the next chapter
Greencoat Renewables PLC ups IPO to €270m in response to 'heavy demand'
Company concludes first equity offering, paving the way for fresh round of investment in Irish wind energy sector
Why businesses should put sustainability at the heart of an IPO
Preparing for an initial public offering is a stressful time for businesses - but it's a mistake to let sustainability considerations fall the by the wayside, warns PwC
DONG Energy closes IPO early to retail investors after demand surge
Demand from smaller investors exceeded expectations, according to Danish utility
DONG Energy IPO could value business at $16bn
Energy giant predicts the IPO - scheduled for June 9 - will value the firm between $12.5bn and $16bn, making it one of the biggest listings of the year
DONG Energy confirms plan for summer IPO, as company steps up 'sustainable energy system' ambition
Danish offshore wind giant announces next step towards Nasdaq Copenhagen flotation in support of ambitious renewable energy expansion plans
Intelligent Energy raises £55m in stellar clean tech IPO
Fuel cell specialist completes London floatation that values the company at £639m
Intelligent Energy plans £40m flotation
Fuel cell company has already raised almost £90m to develop fuel cells for vehicles, personal electronics, and energy storage
Opower shares surge 21 per cent in green IPO success
Energy software specialist enjoys share surge following $116m IPO
PassivSystems eyes £12m IPO
Smart energy services company set to float on the AIM market in April
John Laing raises £160m green energy fund
Proceeds from IPO set to go towards renewable energy and waste water assets including three wind farms and a solar project
Atlantis welcomes latest €7.7m wave of marine energy investment
Company secures EU funding to support development of tidal turbine array project
John Laing to launch £174m green infrastructure IPO
Latest renewable energy fund targets UK wind and solar assets along with waste water plants
NextEnergy aims to raise £150m solar fund through London listing
Company intends to tap into growing institutional investor interest in UK solar
From Avatar to wind farms - Ingenious announces plan for £160m clean energy investment IPO
Investment company reveals plan to secure funding for solar PV, onshore wind and energy efficiency projects
Renewable Energy Infrastructure Group raises £300m in green IPO
Company completes largest initial public offering by any UK clean power firm to date
Tesla drives onto Nasdaq listing
Electric car pioneer to join listing on July 15 after seeing shares triple this year
Helius seeks £6.2m to fire up biomass rollout
Biomass company looking to raise funds for £300m Avonmouth plant after finance delays
Solar City IPO raises $92m
Elon Musk-backed company valued at $585m despite reducing share prices and falling short of $151m target