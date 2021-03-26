'We want to make the bus cool': Inside Arrival, the $13bn British electric vehicle start-up

A tech cell at an Arrival microfactory | Credit: Arrival
Arrival’s president and chief strategy officer Avinash Rugoobur sits down with BusinessGreen to expand on the newly listed company's ambitious plans and its pioneering new approach to EV production

Yesterday, British zero emission van and bus start-up Arrival snatched the record for the UK's largest ever tech IPO after floating on the Nasdaq with a staggering valuation of $13.6bn. It is a jaw-dropping...

