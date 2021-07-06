HydrogenOne Capital Growth seeks £250m fundraise in trail-blazing IPO

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (HGEN) has announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange this month in a bid to raise £250m towards its hydrogen investment strategy, with the green investment firm eyeing significant growth opportunities in the fledgling sector.

HEGN plans to admit shares to trading on London Stock Exchange's main market, with the IPO expected to close by the end of July, it said yesterday. The move would make HGEN the first UK-listed investment company decicated to investing in both public and private hydrogen and hydrogen-focused assets.

Simon Hogan, chairman of HGEN, said the new fund was "the first of a kind". "The offering here is for a distinctive and specialist access to the growth potential in clean hydrogen energy that is simply not available elsewhere," he added.

The fund is backed by British oil, gas, and chemicals giant INEOS Energy, which is also Europe's largest producer of hydrogen. The company has already committed to purchasing a minimum of 25 million shares in HGEN, equating to 10 per cent of the targeted £250m raise.

"The INEOS investment in HydrogenOne will help to accelerate and diversify INEOS' existing clean hydrogen strategy," said Brian Gilvary, executive chairman of INEOS Energy. "It marks the beginning of another substantial and long-term partnership, opening new windows into the clean hydrogen world for INEOS."

The move comes amid rapidly growing interest from investors, governments, and energy companies in the development of new hydrogen infrastructure to support the transition towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

However, experts are divided on the extent to which 'green' hydrogen produced from renewable power or 'blue' hydrogen produced using fossil fuel gas and carbon capture systems will dominate the future market, amid concerns over the capacity constraints of the former, and the climate credentials of the latter.

HydrogenOne Capital LLP - the clean hydrogen specialist investor behind HGEN - said it expected to see significant growth in the hydrogen sector, estimating that listed hydrogen clean-tech revenues could quadruple over the next four years. It stressed that both the green and blue hydrogen markets are at similar stages in their growth.

Richard Hulf, managing partner of HydrogenOne Capital LLP, said: "Clean hydrogen is a fast-moving and complex sector that commands a specialist approach with access to private equity to unlock value for shareholders. We have established HydrogenOne to fill that gap."

In related news, energy giant Centrica -is reportedly mulling a £1.6bn overhaul of its Rough gas storage site in the North Sea so that it can store hydrogen gas, rather than fossil fuel natural gas.

Repurposing the site, which is situated roughly 18 miles of the Yorkshire cost, could create 3,000 to 4,000 new jobs during construction, as well as helping to aid the UK's hydrogen, heating, and net zero strategies, the company has claimed. Should the company secure clarity from the government on its long term plans for the hydrogen sector, the site could be up and running by 2025/26, according to reports this week in The Telegraph.