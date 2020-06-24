innovation
CES 2020: Gadgets for the climate crisis
From pollution masks to 'impossible' pork, this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas came face to face with the realities of life in a warming world
Climate action infiltrates CES clamour, but electronics industry must do more
Lots of big tech companies talk about emissions reductions programs, but the truth is the industry as a whole still isn't doing that much
'The most prestigious environment prize in history': Prince William launches Earthshot Prize
Award aimed at 'highlighting decade of action to repaid our planet' to launch later this year and is open to individuals, communities and businesses
Unilever deploys bio-based cleaning ingredient in washing up liquid
Unilever's Chilean dishwashing brand Quix is first in the world to feature natural surfactant Rhamnolipid
We need more of our climate solutions to be Impossible™ burgers
We can't rely on behaviour change to stop climate change, argue Lucid Catalyst's Eric Ingersoll and Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan
Entrepreneurs and SMEs: The new game changers for a sustainable future
CISL's Eithne George explains why the bright ideas of today need a leg up to become the climate solutions of tomorrow
Cambridge Institute launches green business start-up accelerator
University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership wants to kickstart the growth of green SMEs
The message for political leaders is clear - the time for action is now
The next government must start delivering climate policies on the ground to ensure the UK hits net zero, argues Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith
UKRI launches twin funds to catalyse decarbonisation of industrial clusters
Funds aim to take on the massive challenge of decarbonising heavy industries, such as iron, steel, and chemicals
Light-harvesting helmets promise to deliver 'endless power'
New helmets are currently being developed by protective wear manufacturer POC in partnership with Swedish tech firm Exeger
Former CBI boss to chair new Green Innovation Policy Commission
John Cridland joined by Professors Mariana Mazzucato and Paul Ekins, as well as top executives from John Lewis, UPS, Arup and others, to launch new green innovation initiative
UK awards £60m to science projects examining global climate and health challenges
Projects looking at clean AI technologies, the impact of ocean currents on the climate, and collaborative innovation with the US awarded a share of £60m funding pot
SDG9: Meet the firm re-imagining factories as forests
Carpet maker Interface is creating a new vision for how industry can operate in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal for sustainable infrastructure and innovation
Why Apollo 11's giant leap gives us hope for climate change today
We put a man on the moon - we can solve climate change, argues Simon Kelly of Obliquity Group
Is Brexit Britain still taking the lead in the fight against climate change?
The strength of UK innovation means it will continue to lead the world in climate action post-Brexit, argues Earth Capital's Jim Totty
A very public message to get serious about combatting climate change
UK industry must prepare for the radical supply chain changes deep decarbonisation will bring, argues Victoria Sinclair of ScottishPower Renewables
How can we deliver a net zero emissions UK?
The Committee on Climate Change's net zero report was missing a trick on two crucial issues, argues Climate-KIC's Andy Kerr
Iberdrola launches cleantech 'Start-up Challenge' to protect grid from climate impacts
Energy giant is on the hunt for UK entrepreneurs with solutions to keep electricity grid running in face of extreme weather caused by climate change
Bill Gates and the EU launch €100m clean tech investment fund
New Breakthrough Energy Ventures Europe fund aims to bring radically new clean energy technologies to the market
Coventry to lead UK battery skills charge with £28m boost
Government earmarks new funding for 'national centre of excellence' in battery technology
Atlantis and GE deepen marine energy partnership
Partnership aims to accelerate the development of technology for Atlantis's marine renewables business, including second stage of the high profile MeyGen project
Code Zero: Leading brand seeks to shave off plastic waste
Men's grooming brand King of Shaves launches new refillable range
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2019: Finalists announced
The best in green business from across the UK will be celebrated at this year's Leaders Awards, with the most competitive finalist line-up to date
UK green business hub earmarked for Hertfordshire
'Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter' hopes to lure environmental technology, agri-tech, and modern construction companies to new low-carbon 'Enterprise Zone'