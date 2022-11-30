Regulators Pioneer Fund: Green projects secure multi-million pound funding boost

Smart Sound Plymouth is a testbed for new products and services for the marine sector | Credit: Smart Sound Plymouth

Projects designed to spur the decarbonisation of shipping, healthcare, industry, and aviation are among the latest cohort of recipients of the government's Regulators Pioneer Fund, which aims to support initiatives that remove regulatory barriers to innovation.

Some £961,650 of the £12m funding round has been awarded to the Civil Aviation Authority to develop a better understanding of the risks involved in transitioning the aviation sector towards low-carbon hydrogen propulsion solutions.

Plymouth County Council has clinched £842,490 to develop a framework for testing autonomous and prototype maritime vessels for research and development projects. It claims the framework, which would be initially rolled out in the ‘Smart Sound Plymouth' testing area, could put the UK at the forefront of zero emission and autonomous vessel innovation and manufacturing.

The Environment Agency, meanwhile, has been awarded £271,975 from the Fund to develop digital twin technology that can simulate the operation of proposed low-carbon technologies, such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production projects that can decarbonise the UK's industrial clusters.

Announcing the 24 projects to secure support through the latest round of the Regulators' Pioneer Fund, Innovation Minister George Freeman said the pace of technology development was creating a "huge opportunity" for the UK to be a global leader in testing new technologies and establishing the right regulatory standards.

"Today's funding will support 24 pioneering testbeds to experiment and innovate, while helping our brightest businesses in bringing game-changing products and services to market," he said.

The Regulators Pioneer Fund is open to local authority and regulator-led projects that aim to support businesses bring their products and services to market more quickly by removing regulatory barriers to innovation.

The government has also awarded the Greater London Authority £264,000 to invest in the development of sustainable drainage systems that will make the capital's water system more resilient to a changing climate.

Meanwhile, the Care Quality Commission has secured £222,220 to lead a project that will directly address environmental sustainability challenges associated with medicines across the health and care landscape. It said the findings of the initiative would inform future approaches to regulating medicines sustainably.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he had tasked the government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance to lead work to consider how the UK can better regulate emerging technologies.