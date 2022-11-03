Climate tech investment is set to double, but are too many start-ups missing out?

Funding may be flowing into climate technologies at an increasing rate, but a slow-down in investment in early-stage projects and start-ups could clog the innovation pipeline and undermine long term progress towards a low-carbon economy.

That is the conclusion of two new reports published this morning, which assess trends in climate finance funding over the last year.

The first, from UK tech organisation Tech Nation, notes that investment in climate tech in the UK is on track to nearly double this year to reach $7.5bn. It notes the UK is now home to eight climate tech 'unicorns' - or start ups valued at more than $1bn - and is now second only to the US in terms of the number of companies working on products designed to deliver a low-carbon economy. And unlike Germany, the US, and Sweden, climate tech investment in the UK is showing no sign of slowing down, with the organisation predicting the total amount spent on climate technologies will hit $20bn by the end of the decade.

But beyond these positive headlines, there are some more worrying trends uncovered by Tech Nation's report. Specifically, it raises the alarm that cuts to the UK's public R&D budget over recent years poses a threat to the UK's ability to remain a leader when it comes to climate technology. Investment in climate tech may be on track to grow exponentially through 2030, but the start-ups devising solutions to problems that are yet to be solved may increasingly struggle to access the support they need to develop and scale up.

A recent report from the IPPR highlighted that investment in R&D has fallen by a fifth since 2014, placing the UK 11th in the OECD in terms of total R&D investment as a share of GDP, behind Australia, Switzerland, and the US.

Gerard Grech, chief executive at Tech Nation, said former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ambition to make the UK a "scientific superpower" would be jeopardised if the country's emerging climate tech start-ups are not supported.

"It is imperative we match the rhetoric ambition of making the UK a 'forward facing, science superpower' with the R&D commitment needed to achieve this," he said. "COP27 focuses the mind; new technology development is critical for solving acute global challenges such as carbon reduction and climate change, and deep tech will be an ever more essential component of the tech ecosystem."

The report comes just a few days after a coalition of universities and business leaders wrote to the government urging it to protect R&D funding from the spending cuts being prepared by the government.

The Chancellor is expected to announce a string of funding cuts to help plug the £30bn to 40bn hole in the public finances in a fiscal statement on November 17 and has warned of "eye-wateringly difficult" choices to come.

In a letter seen by the Financial Times, university and business leaders appealed to the government to recommit to the spending review pledge to increase R&D funding to £20bn a year by 2024-2025, arguing it was needed to grow the UK economy and drive progress towards net zero.

Meanwhile, a separate report this morning by consulting giant PwC similarly details how climate tech funding is now a major pillar of venture capital investment activity, with one in four dollars invested by venture capitalists around the world in 2022 directed to technologies designed to reduce emissions. It notes that investment in climate tech from venture capitalists has been in the range of $15bn to $20bn for each quarter this year, meaning funding levels are on track to reach the top end of the range observed since 2018.

However, PwC counselled the enduring robustness of climate tech investment sits alongside a number of more worrying trends, including an overall decline in venture dollars being deployed across all sectors, and the relative underfunding of some of the technologies with the highest emissions reduction potential.

PwC also noted the number and total value of venture capital deals under $5m has been declining since the start of 2021. The trend is significant, according to the analyst, because is suggests climate technology companies at the earliest stage of their development - the typical recipients of these smaller funding packages - are getting fewer opportunities to advance their solutions, and progress to later funding stage.

"As society grapples with how to halve emissions by 2030, more investment is needed into climate tech - not just at the top level, but with better spread across sectors and solutions, across different start-up sizes, and across different technological maturity levels," said Emma Cox, global climate leader at PwC. "This includes transition technologies, such as carbon capture, which are near or already at maturity and ready to scale up now."

Both reports suggest that record climate tech investment totals, while hugely welcome, only tell part of the story. Clearly, as some climate technology sectors mature investors are recognising that it is often less risky to invest in scaling up existing businesses and backing technologies that offer incremental improvements in established clean tech sectors, such as wind, solar, and electric vehicles. In contrast, the attractiveness of more risky investments in climate tech R&D or early-stage start-ups appears to be waning among public and private investors, despite the fact a huge wave of innovation is still required to tackle emissions from hard to abate industries.

There remains no shortage of complex decarbonisation challenges that require solutions, as well as countless thousands of nascent technologies that need support if they are to develop and ultimately deploy at scale. As such, investment in early stage businesses and projects remains a critical component of the climate tech boom if the world is to stand a chance of meeting its net zero goals. The results highlighted by PwC and Tech Nation's climate tech reports should be celebrated, but policymakers, businesses, and investors also need to recognise that much more needs to be done to keep the pipeline of essential climate solutions expanding and accelerating.