How Concrete4Change is mixing carbon captured from cement production into new building materials

Professor Sid Pourfalah at Concrete4Change reflects on carbon capture innovation, recruitment challenges, and the realities of navigating a 'conservative' sector
BusinessGreen Intelligence: How does what you do contribute to the green transition? Sid Pourfalah: Concrete manufacture is responsible for eight per cent of global carbon emissions and that figure...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis