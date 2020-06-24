IMO
Fleet of top firms launch project to design ammonia-fuelled ship
Ammonia and hydrogen are seen as potential alternative fuels that could slash emissions from the shipping industry
Shipping's climate talks 'in the slow lane', warn campaigners
Negotiators at latest round of shipping industry climate talks ignored calls to impose speed limits that would cut carbon
Shipping efficiency rules and speed limits will cut CO2 - now nations must act
Nations must avoid dangerous path of delay and take strong action on shipping CO2 this week, argues John Maggs of the Clean Shipping Coalition
Ministers reject CCC call to include aviation and shipping in UK climate targets
Government disappoints campaigners by insisting shipping and aviation emissions should be dealt with at a UN level
SDG9: Plotting a course towards a sustainable shipping industry
BNP Paribas' Nicolas Parrot warns the global shipping industry has just a few months to comply with new air quality rules - is the sector ready to navigate and finance a more sustainable future?
UK clean maritime plan targets zero emission-capable ships from 2025
Government says it will consider greenhouse gas and air pollution reduction target for shipping sector as it unveils new green routemap
'Poseidon Principles': Banks pledge to align shipping portfolios with climate goals
Eleven banks with a combined shipping finance portfolio of $100bn have pledged to disclose how successfully the assets are aligned with the IMO's emissions reduction strategy
Slow steaming: IMO talks edge towards climate goals
Countries agree on energy efficiency targets but little else, as big decisions on how to curb shipping emissions are once again deferred
Are UK shipping and aviation bodies on board with the net zero transition?
The CCC says both shipping and aviation should reach net zero emissions by 2050, but trade bodies are arguing their emissions should be regulated at a global level
IMO launches project to propel shipping industry carbon cuts
Scheme will develop technical solutions and share best practice between countries to chart a course towards greener shipping
'Slow steaming': Shipping industry leaders call for carbon-saving speed limits
'We express our strong support for the IMO implementing mandatory regulation of global ship speeds'
Swedish shipping industry prepares to go fossil-free by 2045
Shipowners' Association is calling for government incentives to help in the transition to climate-friendly vessels, to meet national climate goals
Maersk promises net zero emissions by 2050
Shipping industry giant sets ground-breaking emissions pledge in a first for maritime sector
Tackling plastics does not excuse anchor-dragging on climate action
The IMO's plan to crack down on plastic waste is welcome, but it must deliver results for the climate as well
Shipping industry gets on board with plastic fight
International Maritime Organisation adopts new action plan to tighten littering rules for ships
Full steam ahead: Shipping CEOs call for rapid maritime sector decarbonisation
Global Maritime Forum brings together 34 CEOs and industry leaders to urge a step change in the development of zero carbon shipping fuels and technologies
CO2 Challenge: Cargill embarks on greener shipping voyage
Agri-business giant launches major new initiative to fast track technologies that can cut shipping carbon emissions
Has the IMO done enough to chart a course towards greener shipping?
Fraught talks see sector finally agreeing to halve emissions by 2050, but target is far from ambition level sought by the EU and others and implementation remains a challenge
Global shipping sector agrees historic greenhouse gas emissions plan
BREAKING: IMO formally adopts deal brokered by national governments that would target 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 - but challenges lie ahead
Low carbon shipping: Solar and wind assisted vessels set sail
Wind-assisted Viking Grace passenger ferry embarks on first voyage in Finland, as Soel Yachts' unveils its solar-battery powered catamaran in French Polynesia
Countries inch towards 'bare minimum' climate target for shipping
EU and island leaders are calling for more ambition at the International Maritime Organization, while major emerging economies resist a tough cap on emissions
'The opportunity is there': Businesses join calls for bold shipping climate plan at crucial IMO talks
Christiana Figueres joins chorus of industry and green groups urging for ambitious action to decarbonise shipping sector, as crucial IMO talks rest on a 'knife edge'
Shipping lobby urges EU to compromise on maritime climate target
Calls for a 70-100 per cent cut in shipping emissions by 2050 are "unlikely to achieve consensus support", warns influential trade body ahead of a key UN meeting
The UK has two big climate diplomacy victories within its grasp - but will the government seize them
Ed King argues the UK can play a crucial climate leadership role at the upcoming IMO talks and Commonwealth Summit